Lindsey Graham Accused of Paying Off 3 Male Escorts in Explosive Documentary — Including One Who Was Allegedly 17 at the Time

Graham has long faced unconfirmed rumors that he engaged with male escorts, despite being one of the most vocal critics of LGBTQ+ rights.

Now, a new documentary put out by The Young Turks and Swamp Watch Studios alleges that the lifelong politician paid off several men for s-x, one of whom was allegedly 17 at the time.

"My name is Kelvin, and I had s-x with Lindsey Graham when I was 17," the alleged escort claims in the opening seconds of the documentary.

Kelvin, who did not reveal his last name, alleged Graham contacted him through an escort site, claiming he had been "recommended" to the Senator.