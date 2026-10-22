Lindsey Graham Accused of Paying Off 3 Male Escorts in Explosive Documentary — Including One Who Was Allegedly 17 at the Time
Oct. 22 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Three male escorts have come forward with new accusations that the late Senator Lindsey Graham paid them for s-x, RadarOnline.com can report.
The revelations come in an explosive new documentary on the South Carolina Republican who passed away earlier this year at age 71.
One of Lindsay Graham's Alleged Escorts Was a Minor
Graham has long faced unconfirmed rumors that he engaged with male escorts, despite being one of the most vocal critics of LGBTQ+ rights.
Now, a new documentary put out by The Young Turks and Swamp Watch Studios alleges that the lifelong politician paid off several men for s-x, one of whom was allegedly 17 at the time.
"My name is Kelvin, and I had s-x with Lindsey Graham when I was 17," the alleged escort claims in the opening seconds of the documentary.
Kelvin, who did not reveal his last name, alleged Graham contacted him through an escort site, claiming he had been "recommended" to the Senator.
Graham allegedly invited the then-teenager to Sen. John McCain's ranch in Sedona, Arizona, in July 2001, where the South Carolina senator was staying as a guest. He was given "specific instructions" to enter the home through a particular entrance, which initially gave him pause.
"As I entered the house, I could tell this part of the house was under construction. So there was open beams, there's black tarp, black sheeting on the left, there's a coat hanger that was like, it was like a couple of nails on the right-hand side. He instructed me to remove my jacket," Kelvin alleged, noting that the house looked "staged" that way on purpose.
"It looked as though it was made or set up to be a film set, specifically for what looked like very extreme p-rn. Something that would be dark p-rn. Like something that was just really scary."
Lindsey Graham 'Wanted to Explore a Kinky Side,' Escort Claims
Kelvin claimed he immediately started giving Graham oral s-x: "That was kind of my way of becoming comfortable with the situation."
Graham then allegedly "slowed things down" with his would-be purchase, according to the documentary.
"He wanted to be a little submissive to me and wanted me to be really direct and firm with him and explore (a) kinky side to him that he was interested in exploring," Kelvin claimed, noting the senator was into "just role play."
"The whole conversation was friendly, kind," he continued. "[Graham] let it happen for about 15, 20 seconds." As they separated, Kelvin remembered Graham "got a good look at me."
Escort Claims Lindsey Graham 'Liked to be Degraded'
A second man, who identified himself as Cory, claimed he was picked up by a black SUV and driven to the Washington Plaza Hotel for an overnight with a client with a "grandiose Southern accent."
The client allegedly told the escort he "really liked to be degraded, the more degrading the better." Cory shared that "before I could even say, 'Let's do this,' he [was] already touching me."
A month or two later, Cory was watching TV when he heard a familiar voice: "It's the guy from the hotel," he exclaimed, noticing the bottom of the screen identified the speaker as "Lindsey Graham."
The third man, identified as Jesse, claimed he met Graham at the Beacon Hotel. Jesse recognized the senator from his election ads, which "were on TV consistently," but the client never gave him his real name.
Lindsey Graham's Sister Fills His Senate Shoes
Graham, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002, died on July 11. His cause of death was listed as aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
His sister, Darline Graham, is locked in a closely watched battle to assume his seat in the Senate. When approached by the filmmakers and asked about the allegations against her brother, she fired back on camera, "I'm not even gonna entertain that question."
The documentary crew has already gone on the defensive as the short film rolls out, insisting in a statement: "These are serious claims that deserve public scrutiny.
"TYT believes in giving audiences access to important stories and the opportunity to examine the reporting for themselves. We're making this documentary available so viewers can hear these accounts firsthand."
Representatives for Lindsey have yet to comment on the film.