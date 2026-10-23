Whoopi Goldberg Demands JD Vance 'Read the Constitution' Before Running for Prez — as 'The View' Co-Hosts Claim Trump Won't Endorse Veep for Commander-in-Chief

During the interview, the Veep revealed he hasn't decided if he wants to run for president in 2028, and that he believes Donald Trump would endorse him if he did.

"I think I would get his endorsement," he explained. "But I also think there's something to be said for people actually running their own race, and because the president's endorsement is so dispositive, you could absolutely see a scenario where the president says, ‘You know what? We need to let this race play out,’ and not like preemptively prejudge the results."

"But my attitude is, if I run, I think the president would endorse me," Vance added. "But I also haven't talked to him about it yet."

Goldberg, however, noted that Vance has a bit of work to do if he does decide to run.