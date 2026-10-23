Whoopi Goldberg Demands JD Vance 'Read the Constitution' Before Running for Prez — as 'The View' Co-Hosts Claim Trump Won't Endorse Veep for Commander-in-Chief
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg has urged JD Vance to "read the Constitution" if he has any hopes of becoming the next Commander-in-Chief, RadarOnline.com can report.
The TV personality shared her thoughts on an episode of The View this week in response to Vance's new interview with Mark Halperin.
JD Vance Discusses Potential Presidential Run
During the interview, the Veep revealed he hasn't decided if he wants to run for president in 2028, and that he believes Donald Trump would endorse him if he did.
"I think I would get his endorsement," he explained. "But I also think there's something to be said for people actually running their own race, and because the president's endorsement is so dispositive, you could absolutely see a scenario where the president says, ‘You know what? We need to let this race play out,’ and not like preemptively prejudge the results."
"But my attitude is, if I run, I think the president would endorse me," Vance added. "But I also haven't talked to him about it yet."
Goldberg, however, noted that Vance has a bit of work to do if he does decide to run.
Whoopi Goldberg Slams JD Vance
"I'm just going to make this suggestion, and maybe I'm wrong to do that, but I really want him to read the Constitution," she began. "If he’s going to run for president, I want him to read the Constitution. I want him to understand what it means."
"They went after [Joe] Biden," Goldberg continued. "They said his kid made $20million as opposed to the $400million that other people have made and the $2billion that You Know Who is supposed to have made.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'Trump Will Make JD Vance 'Beg' for Endorsement
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin then jumped in to say that Vance "is kidding himself if he thinks Trump's going to endorse him early on and outright."
"I'm very acquainted with former Trump VPs, and there's no chance that’s happening," she added. "Donald Trump is going to drag out endorsing anyone as long as humanly possible just for the pure bloodsport of it, to purely make them grovel, beg, and plead if he ever endorses anyone anyway."
JD Vance Has an 'Authenticity Problem'?
Griffin went on to point out Vance's unpopularity, arguing that it speaks to his "authenticity problem."
“Is he the Hillbilly Elegy guy?" she asked. "Is he the die-hard never-Trump guy who said he could be America's next Hitler before walking that back? Is he the diehard MAGA guy now, or the one who’s toying with conspiracy theories and trying to play to the farthest right base?"