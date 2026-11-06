New Jersey Pre-K Aide, 44, Accused of Filming Himself Sexually Assaulting Young Children During Classroom Nap Time

The teacher's aide allegedly snuck photos of children using the bathroom and of himself allegedly sexually abusing the victims during naptime and in the restroom.

Some of the victims were as young as 3 and 4 years old.

Stebbins faces 61 charges, including 29 counts of manufacturing child p---ography and 14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

"Children are among our most vulnerable population and we have a responsibility to protect their safety and well-being. Anyone who harms a child will be held accountable through our justice system," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a statement.