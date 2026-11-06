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Home > True Crime > crime

New Jersey Pre-K Aide, 44, Accused of Filming Himself Sexually Assaulting Young Children During Classroom Nap Time

The alleged child predator faces an array of charges.
Source: NEW JERSEY COURTS; UNSPLASH

The alleged child predator faces an array of charges.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 8:20 p.m. ET

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A New Jersey man was arrested after allegedly filming himself sexually assaulting children in his classroom, RadarOnline.com can report.

Shaun Stebbins, 44, worked as a paraprofessional at Woodbine Elementary School. The youngest students who attend are preschoolers.

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Teacher's Aide Faces 61 Charges

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Shaun Stebbins' alleged victims were preschoolers.
Source: UNSPLASH

Shaun Stebbins' alleged victims were preschoolers.

The teacher's aide allegedly snuck photos of children using the bathroom and of himself allegedly sexually abusing the victims during naptime and in the restroom.

Some of the victims were as young as 3 and 4 years old.

Stebbins faces 61 charges, including 29 counts of manufacturing child p---ography and 14 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

"Children are among our most vulnerable population and we have a responsibility to protect their safety and well-being. Anyone who harms a child will be held accountable through our justice system," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a statement.

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Stebbins' Initial Arrest

Stebbins faced sexual assault charges already from a prior case.
Source: WOODBINE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Stebbins faced sexual assault charges already from a prior case.

Stebbins was originally arrested in March for allegedly sexually assaulting four children under age 13 at his residence.

The abuse reportedly lasted from 2012 to 2025. Throughout those years, Stebbins allegedly sexually assaulted a girl and another child staying with him, among other allegations.

The horrific abuse was discovered after one of Stebbins' victims reported it as an adult. It is unclear how Stebbins knew those victims.

In March, he was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child, photographing a child in a sexual act, criminal sexual contact, and similar offenses.

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School Investigation Launched

Stebbins started working at the school in 2022.
Source: NEW JERSEY COURTS

Stebbins started working at the school in 2022.

Detectives investigated Stebbins’ conduct at the school due to this case.

They obtained a search warrant for his devices, where they found the pictures of his students.

The 44-year-old worked at Woodbine Elementary School for around four years. During the 2024–2025 school year, he was eerily awarded Paraprofessional of the year.

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Calls for Stricter Vetting

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One New Jersey resident called for stricter vetting.
Source: UNSPLASH

One New Jersey resident called for stricter vetting.

Following the case, one local spoke out.

"How can we heal from this? How can we move on so this doesn't happen again?" Victoria London, a former member of the Woodbine Borough School Board, told ABC. "There has to be more eyes and more ears, more listening. And maybe there needs to be a better screening."

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released by the Cape May Prosecutor's Office as it becomes available.

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