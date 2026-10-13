Teaching Assistant, 34, Accused of Grooming Boy, 15, by Showing Him Adult Toys and Handcuffs — Before Being Caught With Student at Pizza Hut

The fellow Medina College colleague apparently did not believe the story and proceeded to report it to the school, which had the teen questioned by a senior teacher. When the boy texted Rock about it, she is said to have panicked, replying, "F---, I'm f---ed, I’m going to be sacked now they found out," begging him not to say her name.

Rock was arrested two days later at the school. She told police they had no contact outside of school, only offering to buy him pizza when running into him.

"I'm a mum, I care, I care too much, I was trying to keep an eye on him," she told the court.

She denied having any sexual interest in him, along with the allegations of having physical contact in her room.