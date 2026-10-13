Teaching Assistant, 34, Accused of Grooming Boy, 15, by Showing Him Adult Toys and Handcuffs — Before Being Caught With Student at Pizza Hut
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 1:00 p.m. ET
A British teaching assistant was caught by another teacher with a 15-year-old student at a Pizza Hut after allegedly grooming him, RadarOnline.com can report.
"We need to make something up, because if he sees us, I'm going to lose my job," Melanie Rock, 34, allegedly told the boy, claiming that he was her godson.
Melanie Rock Denies the Allegations
The fellow Medina College colleague apparently did not believe the story and proceeded to report it to the school, which had the teen questioned by a senior teacher. When the boy texted Rock about it, she is said to have panicked, replying, "F---, I'm f---ed, I’m going to be sacked now they found out," begging him not to say her name.
Rock was arrested two days later at the school. She told police they had no contact outside of school, only offering to buy him pizza when running into him.
"I'm a mum, I care, I care too much, I was trying to keep an eye on him," she told the court.
She denied having any sexual interest in him, along with the allegations of having physical contact in her room.
The Boy Allegeldy Showered In Gifts
Rock is accused of talking to the minor through Instagram after he'd been kicked out of class for misbehaving. They allegedly met up on several occasions over the course of a week, once inviting him back to her home to "enjoy her room," where she is accused of showing him her lingerie, handcuffs, and s-x toys, holding them up against him.
The teen described feeling uncomfortable, particularly when she asked him to come on her bed to vape and gave him a "koala hug," pressing her body against his and stretching her legs around him as they lay on her bed.
Among disposable vapes, Rock is accused of buying the boy $500 worth of Trapstar clothes, offering him $60, and taking him on outings to KFC and an amusement arcade.
'It Kind of Freaked Me Out a Bit'
Rock was 31 when the offenses took place, while holding her job as a communications support assistant. The prosecution had CCTV footage of them together at some of the named locations.
In a police interview, the boy described the nature of their relationship. "At first, it didn’t come across as weird at school. It felt like a teacher was actually there for me," he said. "But when I went around her house, and she showed me these things, it kind of freaked me out a bit."
The boy could not be identified for legal reasons.
The Jury Only Took 2 Hours
Only deliberating for two hours, the jury at Isle of Wight Crown Court found Rock guilty of sexual grooming and sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust.
She has been granted bail pending her sentencing, which is set for December 4.