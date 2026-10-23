Wisconsin Female Teacher, 32, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Boy — as Authorities Find Inappropriate Content of Her on His Phone
Oct. 23 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
A former female teacher in Wisconsin pleaded not guilty this week to sexually abusing a student, RadarOnline.com can report.
In May, Keisha Stuart was arrested after allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy. The 32-year-old was charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16, exposing a child to harmful material, and sexual misconduct, all of which she has pleaded not guilty to.
Incriminating Note Found
Stuart was a teacher at Fundamentals School, where the victim attended. Their relationship was first discovered when another employee found a note she allegedly gave to the boy.
"I'm genuinely sorry for engaging in a behavior that made you think you’'e anything less than my favorite (you're not allowed to tell anyone though!!!!). How could you be anything less than that?! You're hilarious. Every time I see you I laugh. Every time," the letter read.
"You're smart, loyal, honest, creative, and kind. You're also one of the most motivated students I've worked with, which makes teaching you so much fun. I learn something from you every day. I love watching you stand up for yourself to adults. I could go on but I'm out of space. I hope you can forgive me. - Keisha."
Teen Claims Relationship Became 'Inappropriate'
The letter was given to the police, who brought in the teenager for an interview. Per the Menasha Police Department, the 14-year-old admitted "The relationship with his teacher became inappropriate."
He told authorities he went to Stuart's apartment four times. During his visits, she'd allegedly make sexual advances toward him and show him p-rnography.
When investigators went through the boy's phone, they found explicit videos of the teacher undressing. The teenager claimed the phone was given to him by Stuart.
Severe Legal Consequences
In Wisconsin, if Stuart is convicted of second-degree sexual assault, a felony, she could face up to 40 years behind bars.
Additionally, she’ll be required to be on the s-x offender registry for life.
Stuart will be back in court on December 10.
Vulnerability of Students With Behavioral Challenges
Fundamentals LLC, the school Stuart worked at and the student attends, is for students with "emotional, behavioral, or mental health challenges" at home or school.
According to the American Bar Association, kids with behavioral disorders face a 5.5 times higher risk of being sexually abused. Meanwhile, kids with disabilities face a three-times higher risk.
These kids face higher risks because they're not as likely to report abuse, and if they do, they're less likely to be believed.
The child also may be unaware they are being abused and "what is appropriate or inappropriate sexual behavior by an adult."