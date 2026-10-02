Female Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student During Field Trip Faces Multiple Charges Over Several Alleged Incidents

Over a period of six months, Kontou allegedly sent the male student explicit text messages, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. In person, on several occasions, she is also accused of pressuring him to touch her and of touching him.

During a field trip at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Kontou allegedly sexually assaulted the boy around 10 or 11 p.m. Shortly after the field trip, rumors reportedly spread about her and the student, which led her to quit.