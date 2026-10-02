Female Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student During Field Trip Faces Multiple Charges Over Several Alleged Incidents
Oct. 2 2026, Updated 11:42 a.m. ET
An Australian teacher has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a student, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Investigators allege that while Deandra Kontou taught at Newington College, she groomed one of the students and allegedly coerced him into sexual acts.
What Did She Do?
Over a period of six months, Kontou allegedly sent the male student explicit text messages, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. In person, on several occasions, she is also accused of pressuring him to touch her and of touching him.
During a field trip at the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Kontou allegedly sexually assaulted the boy around 10 or 11 p.m. Shortly after the field trip, rumors reportedly spread about her and the student, which led her to quit.
Kontou Arrested
Kontou was arrested September 21. She faces nine charges, including using a device to groom a minor, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual touching, and similar crimes.
On September 23, Kontou appeared before a judge and was released on bail, per Nine AU.
The bail was contingent on the 32-year-old surrendering her passport, no longer teaching children, not entering schools, and staying away from kids unless their guardian's there.
She will appear in Burwood Local Court on November 26.
Second Newington College Teacher Arrested
Not long before Kontou's arrest, another teacher who worked at Newington College was arrested on similar charges.
In April 2026, 29-year-old David Benjamin Collinge was reportedly detained for grooming a minor. The teacher allegedly tried to convince a 14-year-old girl to send him explicit photos and videos in return for money.
While going through his devices, detectives also uncovered hard drives with child abuse material and a mobile device with screen grabs of the content. The 29-year-old was charged with using a carriage service, or electronic device, to groom a child younger than 16, and to view child abuse material.
Released on Bail
Like Kontou, Collinge was also allowed to be released on bail if he paid $120,000.
He was additionally ordered not to drink alcohol; he was prohibited from accessing the internet, and he was temporarily barred from entering nearby areas in Sydney.