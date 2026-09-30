Reality TV Star Pleads Guilty to Sexual Acts With Dogs and Possession of Inappropriate Material Involving a Child — as He's Set to Go To Trial For Assault Allegations

Tony McCollister, who appeared on A&E's 2015 show Neighbors with Benefits, which focused on suburban swingers, was arrested in Ohio in December after authorities discovered explicit material involving children linked to his IP address.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to 17 counts as his bench trial began earlier this week. 13 of those counts pertain to explicit material involving a minor. Four others involve sexual conduct with an animal.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, authorities were first tipped off to McCollister in June 2025, when Google automatically submitted a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of possible child s-xual abuse material (CSAM) associated with his particular IP address."

"As part of this review, in addition to the CSAM, investigators located video files of McCollister and (girlfriend) Erica Lynne Grove engaged in various types of sexual conduct with two dogs," officials said in a statement.