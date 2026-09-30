EXCLUSIVE: Erika Kirk 'Paranoid' Her Sins Could Cost Her Charlie Reunion in Heaven

The conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was killed by a single rifle shot while addressing an outdoor crowd during the opening stop of his American Comeback Tour.

She said about the way she now views her every action: "Will this bring me closer to heaven or further away from it?"

Erika added: "I am so fixated and paranoid of having anything keeping me from going to heaven to be reunited with my husband."

The deeply religious admission – made during a recent wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair – offers an insight into how Erika has processed her husband's death while taking over the organization he founded and raising their two young children.