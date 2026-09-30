Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Madonna
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Wild VMAs Antics 'Were a Secret Bet With Friends'

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna's behavior at the VMAs left some viewers baffled.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Madonna's spectacularly chaotic VMAs appearance has sparked speculation she must have taken a bet with her inner circle to make it as outrageous as possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 68-year-old pop superstar repeatedly left viewers, and some of her fellow stars, guessing during Sunday's MTV VMAs at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she collected seven awards, performed for the first time at the ceremony in more than two decades, and delivered a succession of unpredictable remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

Nothing But a Bet?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna has sparked theories that her chaotic VMAs antics were a dare.

One source claimed: "By the end of the night, people were asking whether Madonna had made some kind of bet with her friends to see just how zany she could make her appearance.

"That has become the theory, because each time she appeared she seemed determined to top whatever she'd done previously.

"It's Madonna, so nobody expects a boring acceptance speech. But even by her standards, there were moments when people were wondering what on earth she was going to say next."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

'I Feel Good Surrounded By People Who Like to Dance.'

Photo of Madonna, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX
Source: MTV/Youtube

Madonna ordered Charli XCX and Troye Sivan to get closer onstage during the awards show.

While accepting the Best Dance from Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, Madonna admitted she was "unclear" about what "the award (was) for."

Charli explained the honor recognized the Confessions II film. Madonna then complained Charli and Sivan were "standing so far away" and instructed them to "get over here," explaining there was "safety in numbers."

She said: "I feel good surrounded by people who like to dance."

Madonna thanked filmmakers David Toro and Solomon Chase before explaining another moment which had baffled the audience. After removing her leather jacket, she pretended to pull "this thing out of my a---," claiming it had "been in there all night."

She later asked: "You guys didn't get my joke, did you, about the laser up my a--? Did you? It was up here all night, and then I took it out. Anyway."

Madonna eventually returned to the award itself, declaring: "Dance brings everybody together. We are all equal on the dance floor."

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter Joins Unpredictable Exchange

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter and Madonna
Source: MTV/Youtube

Madonna revealed she waited five days before DMing Sabrina Carpenter.

Another memorable exchange came alongside Sabrina Carpenter, as they accepted the Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love.

Madonna recalled waiting five days to hear whether Carpenter wanted to record with her.

"When five days passed, and I still didn't get connected with Sabrina and didn't hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me – five days! – I DM'ed her," the iconic pop star recalled.

Carpenter laughed before defending her representatives.

She said: "My team is s------- themselves backstage. My team replies! Just so everybody knows, they do respond to people!"

Carpenter added: "I respond faster. So a direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact."

As Madonna continued speaking, Carpenter eventually grabbed the microphone and exclaimed: "Madonna!"

The exchange prompted amused and uncomfortable reactions online, with some viewers describing Carpenter as shocked by Madonna's unpredictability.

The pair nevertheless walked offstage hand-in-hand.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dolly Parton reportedly hid her cancer battle to protect worried fans from fears about her health.

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Hid Cancer Battle to Protect Worried Fans'

Barbara Eden cancels an appearance after a sudden health scare later linked to medication side effects.

EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Eden Cancels Appearance After Sudden Health Scare

Queen of Pop's Career

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna rose from Michigan to become the legendary 'Queen of Pop.'

They had earlier opened the ceremony performing their collaboration, while Charli joined Madonna for Danceteria.

Snoop Dogg, 54, hosted the ceremony, which marked Madonna's long-awaited return to the VMAs stage after an absence stretching back more than 20 years. Madonna rose from modest beginnings in Michigan to become one of pop music's most influential and commercially successful artists.

After moving to New York in 1978, she achieved global fame with hits including Like a Virgin, Material Girl, Vogue and Like a Prayer.

Her constantly evolving image, provocative performances and willingness to challenge attitudes toward s--, religion and female celebrity helped reshape modern pop culture.

Across four decades, she has sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide and influenced generations of performers.

Nicknamed the Queen of Pop, Madonna's legacy extends beyond music into fashion, film, touring and the changing image of female stardom.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.