EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Wild VMAs Antics 'Were a Secret Bet With Friends'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Madonna's spectacularly chaotic VMAs appearance has sparked speculation she must have taken a bet with her inner circle to make it as outrageous as possible, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 68-year-old pop superstar repeatedly left viewers, and some of her fellow stars, guessing during Sunday's MTV VMAs at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where she collected seven awards, performed for the first time at the ceremony in more than two decades, and delivered a succession of unpredictable remarks.
Nothing But a Bet?
One source claimed: "By the end of the night, people were asking whether Madonna had made some kind of bet with her friends to see just how zany she could make her appearance.
"That has become the theory, because each time she appeared she seemed determined to top whatever she'd done previously.
"It's Madonna, so nobody expects a boring acceptance speech. But even by her standards, there were moments when people were wondering what on earth she was going to say next."
'I Feel Good Surrounded By People Who Like to Dance.'
While accepting the Best Dance from Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, Madonna admitted she was "unclear" about what "the award (was) for."
Charli explained the honor recognized the Confessions II film. Madonna then complained Charli and Sivan were "standing so far away" and instructed them to "get over here," explaining there was "safety in numbers."
She said: "I feel good surrounded by people who like to dance."
Madonna thanked filmmakers David Toro and Solomon Chase before explaining another moment which had baffled the audience. After removing her leather jacket, she pretended to pull "this thing out of my a---," claiming it had "been in there all night."
She later asked: "You guys didn't get my joke, did you, about the laser up my a--? Did you? It was up here all night, and then I took it out. Anyway."
Madonna eventually returned to the award itself, declaring: "Dance brings everybody together. We are all equal on the dance floor."
Sabrina Carpenter Joins Unpredictable Exchange
Another memorable exchange came alongside Sabrina Carpenter, as they accepted the Best Collaboration for Bring Your Love.
Madonna recalled waiting five days to hear whether Carpenter wanted to record with her.
"When five days passed, and I still didn't get connected with Sabrina and didn't hear back from her about whether she wanted to do a song with me – five days! – I DM'ed her," the iconic pop star recalled.
Carpenter laughed before defending her representatives.
She said: "My team is s------- themselves backstage. My team replies! Just so everybody knows, they do respond to people!"
Carpenter added: "I respond faster. So a direct line to me is always the best way to get in contact."
As Madonna continued speaking, Carpenter eventually grabbed the microphone and exclaimed: "Madonna!"
The exchange prompted amused and uncomfortable reactions online, with some viewers describing Carpenter as shocked by Madonna's unpredictability.
The pair nevertheless walked offstage hand-in-hand.
Queen of Pop's Career
They had earlier opened the ceremony performing their collaboration, while Charli joined Madonna for Danceteria.
Snoop Dogg, 54, hosted the ceremony, which marked Madonna's long-awaited return to the VMAs stage after an absence stretching back more than 20 years. Madonna rose from modest beginnings in Michigan to become one of pop music's most influential and commercially successful artists.
After moving to New York in 1978, she achieved global fame with hits including Like a Virgin, Material Girl, Vogue and Like a Prayer.
Her constantly evolving image, provocative performances and willingness to challenge attitudes toward s--, religion and female celebrity helped reshape modern pop culture.
Across four decades, she has sold hundreds of millions of records worldwide and influenced generations of performers.
Nicknamed the Queen of Pop, Madonna's legacy extends beyond music into fashion, film, touring and the changing image of female stardom.