EXCLUSIVE: Madonna's Wild VMAs Antics 'Were a Secret Bet With Friends'

While accepting the Best Dance from Troye Sivan and Charli XCX, Madonna admitted she was "unclear" about what "the award (was) for."

Charli explained the honor recognized the Confessions II film. Madonna then complained Charli and Sivan were "standing so far away" and instructed them to "get over here," explaining there was "safety in numbers."

She said: "I feel good surrounded by people who like to dance."

Madonna thanked filmmakers David Toro and Solomon Chase before explaining another moment which had baffled the audience. After removing her leather jacket, she pretended to pull "this thing out of my a---," claiming it had "been in there all night."

She later asked: "You guys didn't get my joke, did you, about the laser up my a--? Did you? It was up here all night, and then I took it out. Anyway."

Madonna eventually returned to the award itself, declaring: "Dance brings everybody together. We are all equal on the dance floor."