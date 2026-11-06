Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Thomas Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle Sr 'Locked in Crisis Talks with Daughter Amid Abuse Probe'

Split photos of Samantha and Thomas Markle Sr
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr has entered crisis talks with his daughter Samantha amid an abuse probe.

Nov. 5 2026, Published 8:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Thomas Markle Sr is said to have held a lengthy private meeting with his daughter Samantha at a Florida care facility as investigations into allegations involving child sexual abuse material intensified across three countries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, spent more than three hours with Samantha Markle on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Samantha Markle's Lengthy Visit Raises Questions

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Split photos of Samantha and Thomas Markle Sr
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr reportedly held a lengthy private meeting with daughter Samantha.

The visit followed reports Philippine authorities were considering charges after examining material allegedly found among his possessions.

Investigators are also reportedly pursuing leads in Mexico and the United States. Markle denies wrongdoing.

One observer has told us Samantha's visit was unusually lengthy and claimed her public commentary about the allegations had subsequently stopped. The report did not establish what father and daughter discussed, and there is no independent confirmation that the meeting concerned legal strategy or the investigations.

Samantha arrived at the specialist memory care facility with food for her father, according to the newspaper. Her partner, Mark Phillips, had reportedly visited earlier.

Markle was transferred there from a rehabilitation center on Friday after reportedly claiming to have developed dementia.

The diagnosis has not been independently verified.

Article continues below advertisement

FBI Reportedly Examines Storage Units

Photo of Thomas Markle Jr
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr said he was determined to cooperate with investigators.

It has also been reported the FBI had been alerted to two storage units in Los Angeles following information provided by Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr, 60.

The newspaper said agents had interviewed him for approximately two hours. It remains unclear whether the units contain relevant evidence or whether any formal US investigation has been announced.

Speaking about the possibility of further discoveries, Markle Jr said: "I dread to think what they might find."

He also said: "It's been a long process but I'm determined to cooperate fully in the hope that justice will be done."

The son previously handed material allegedly recovered from his father's belongings in Cebu City to Philippine police, and told us he was "locked in crisis talks" with Samantha.

According to the report, the collection included photographs and electronic storage devices. Authorities in Mexico are separately said to be examining photographs allegedly found in a storage facility there.

The existence, provenance and contents of the reported material have not been independently established by this article. No charges against Markle Sr were identified in the supplied reporting, and allegations involving photographs do not themselves establish criminal conduct.

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Rejects Allegations

Photo of Jonvic Remulla
Source: Jonvic Remulla/Facebook

Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla called the subject a possible serious s-- offender.

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla has described the subject of the investigation as a "possible s-- offender of the grossest kind,'". That assessment is an allegation, not a judicial finding.

Markle Sr has rejected the claims, calling them "sick lies."

He has not been convicted of an offense in connection with the reported material.

The former Hollywood lighting director suffered a stroke in 2022. His son later helped care for him in Mexico, and the pair moved to the Philippines in January 2025.

After a blood clot led to the amputation of his left leg, Markle Sr traveled to Florida for treatment.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle Slammed By Critics Over As Ever $98 Notebook Promo Video Amid Family Child Abuse Crisis: 'She Is Always Inappropriate'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Made Poignant Revelation About Final Words Queen Elizabeth Uttered to Her

Meghan's Royal Rift Comes Back Into Focus

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Split photos of Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle remained estranged from her father following their 2018 family fallout.

The reported developments have attracted attention because of Markle's connection to the royal family, although Meghan has not been implicated in the allegations.

There is no indication that she participated in Tuesday's reported meeting or the investigations.

His estrangement from Meghan dates to the period surrounding her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42, when staged paparazzi photographs and subsequent interviews contributed to a breakdown in their relationship.

The Duchess has said she kept her father apart from her children to protect them.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.