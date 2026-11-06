EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Markle Sr 'Locked in Crisis Talks with Daughter Amid Abuse Probe'

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle , 45, spent more than three hours with Samantha Markle on Tuesday.

Thomas Markle Sr is said to have held a lengthy private meeting with his daughter Samantha at a Florida care facility as investigations into allegations involving child sexual abuse material intensified across three countries, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The visit followed reports Philippine authorities were considering charges after examining material allegedly found among his possessions.

Investigators are also reportedly pursuing leads in Mexico and the United States. Markle denies wrongdoing.

One observer has told us Samantha's visit was unusually lengthy and claimed her public commentary about the allegations had subsequently stopped. The report did not establish what father and daughter discussed, and there is no independent confirmation that the meeting concerned legal strategy or the investigations.

Samantha arrived at the specialist memory care facility with food for her father, according to the newspaper. Her partner, Mark Phillips, had reportedly visited earlier.

Markle was transferred there from a rehabilitation center on Friday after reportedly claiming to have developed dementia.

The diagnosis has not been independently verified.