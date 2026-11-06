Ellen DeGeneres Slammed Over $5,000 Donation to Late Producer's GoFundMe After Sharing Tearful Tribute Video: 'She's So Slimy'

Matt Wright produced The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2006 to 2022, when it concluded. To raise funds for the 52-year-old's funeral and transporting his body home, his family started a GoFundMe . DeGeneres, who has a net worth of around $500million, only donated $5,000.

Ellen DeGeneres was faced with severe backlash over the amount of money she donated to her longtime producer's family after his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 68-year-old's donation amount sparked outrage across social media.

"Buddy if my best friend died, his wife would be begging me to stop taking care of them. I'm paying funeral expenses, I'm setting up accounts for their son, I'm giving her mortgage/rent money to get them through. $5000 with her net worth is almost insulting," one Reddit user wrote.

On X, another person said, "I am questioning why someone with that kind of wealth wouldn't simply offer to cover the funeral expenses and spare his grieving family the burden of asking strangers for help."

A third person called her "so slimy."