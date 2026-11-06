Met Gala's New 2027 Theme Faces Backlash After Original Exhibit Was Canceled Amid Controversy: 'So Ready for the Worst Outfits Ever'

When announcing the theme on Thursday, November 5, the Met's website described the exhibition that the gala will draw inspiration from as featuring "unremarkable" items used in everyday life.

"From jeans, T-shirts, and puffer coats to paper, plastic, and metal, the exhibition will reveal how the seemingly unremarkable can inspire delight, surprise, and wonder. It will also consider how meaning develops through use and care," the description read.

Vogue said in its announcement that the gala and exhibition "will be devoted to the undersung beauty and allure of quotidian garments — think the aforementioned t-shirts and jeans, plus raincoats, sweatshirts, puffer jackets, and more."