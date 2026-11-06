EXCLUSIVE: Christa Pike Execution Twist — Prison Official Denied Calling 911 as Emergency Crews Responded to Failed Lethal Injection Procedure

In one recording, a Metro Nashville emergency communications representative contacted Riverbend to confirm reports of a failed execution.

"Hey, this is Metro. We got a call about a failed execution at the facility, and we're just calling to verify," the dispatcher explained.

After requesting to speak with a supervisor, the dispatcher was told that prison personnel had not contacted emergency services.

"I'm being told that nobody from our facility called you," the prison representative responded.

The official continued: "We didn't call anybody. I would have been the one to call you guys."

The dispatcher questioned whether emergency responders were needed, explaining that fire personnel had already been sent to the prison.

The exchange highlights uncertainty surrounding the response, although the official's statements did not establish that the reported medical emergency was false.