Christa Pike Speaking In Full Sentences and Walking Unaccompanied Following Botched Execution
Oct. 22 2026, Published 8:28 a.m. ET
Christa Pike is speaking in full sentences and is able to walk unaided following her botched execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The death row inmate, 50, miraculously survived two doses of pentobarbital by state officials in Tennessee on September 30.
Docs Probe Potential Lasting Psychological And Cognitive Damage
She fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where she was put on a ventilator and treated for severe burns on her arms.
After waking up "angry and confused", she has since been discharged and was sent back to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.
However, her reps claim doctors are still trying to determine the extent of any lasting psychological and cognitive damage.
Speaking to TMZ, her attorney warned it could take another month or longer before the full extent of any lasting effects becomes clear.
The convicted murderer, 50, woke up from a coma on October 7, hours before she was set to be taken off life support.
Lawyer Lauds 'Remarkable' Recovery
At first, her attorneys reported that she couldn't swallow or move her hands and arms, and that she had a blood clot and pneumonia. They also described her hands and arms as "tremendously swollen."
But on October 8, Pike's lawyer Stephen Ferrell told ABC the inmate has been walking again (with assistance) and was able to eat and swallow regular food.
Ferrell described her recovery so far as "remarkable."
Pike was still facing challenges with her arms and hands, reportedly struggling to hold a pen while signing documents.
After surviving two lethal injections, she has reportedly been "very traumatized."
Fury Over Botched Execution
As Radar previously reported, weeks before Pike's execution date, her lawyers fought for their client to be executed a different way. They argued lethal injection could lead to a torturous death due to her thrombocytosis, which increases the chances of vein collapse when receiving IVs.
"We take no pleasure in being right, but the concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong, all under a protocol that remains veiled in secrecy," Pike's attorneys stated after the botched attempt.
A judge recently ruled in favor of Pike's lawyers, who called an emergency hearing to preserve evidence from the execution attempt as the incident is investigated further.
For years, Pike's defense team has fought to get her death sentence thrown out and replaced with life without parole. The lawyers are still pursuing this despite past denials.
After the failed execution, Pike's attorney Stephen Ferrell appealed to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee for clemency – after Lee denied this request before the attempt.
Since then, Pike was released from the hospital and returned to Deborah K Johnson Rehabilitation Center.
"She is grateful to the first responders and her medical team for their care in these extraordinary circumstances,” her legal team said at the time. “She is continuing to receive medical care at the prison, and we will continue to track her recovery.”