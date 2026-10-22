Christa Pike Speaking In Full Sentences and Walking Unaccompanied Following Botched Execution

She fell unconscious and was rushed to hospital where she was put on a ventilator and treated for severe burns on her arms.

After waking up "angry and confused", she has since been discharged and was sent back to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

However, her reps claim doctors are still trying to determine the extent of any lasting psychological and cognitive damage.

Speaking to TMZ, her attorney warned it could take another month or longer before the full extent of any lasting effects becomes clear.

The convicted murderer, 50, woke up from a coma on October 7, hours before she was set to be taken off life support.