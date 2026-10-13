911 Dispatcher Thought Call Claiming Christa Pike Survived Two Lethal Injections During Execution Was a 'Prank'

The convicted killer , 50, was scheduled to be executed on September 30 for the brutal 1995 murder of a young woman, but her execution took a turn when she survived not one, but two rounds of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 911 dispatcher who took the first call about Christa Pike surviving her botched execution thought it was a "prank," RadarOnline.com can reveal in newly released audio.

But the emergency call raised red flags when the person on the other end of the line failed to provide the verification code needed to prove the shocking claim was legitimate.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 8:40 p.m., nearly an hour after Pike was first pumped full of execution drugs. The caller reportedly revealed the condemned murderer had already been administered "10 grams of pentobarbital" but was somehow still clinging to life , prompting a desperate request for an ambulance because "the person is not yet deceased."

The 911 dispatcher frantically tried to determine if the call about Pike was legitimate or a 'prank.'

At 8:49 p.m., the suspicious dispatcher contacted the Tennessee Department of Correction's Central Control to determine whether an execution had actually gone horribly wrong or if someone was pulling an elaborate hoax.

"We are trying to find out if that is an actual thing that is happening and we need to send an ambulance" or "if this is someone that is basically prank-calling or like swatting us," the dispatcher explained.

The confusion deepened as the dispatcher scrambled to get a straight answer from prison officials. By 9:03 p.m., she announced she had "been informed it is a false call" and insisted "there is no medical assistance needed at Riverbend Prison," according to the 911 recording.