Execution Chamber Chaos: Christa Pike's Lawyer Says Tennessee's Team Burned Through About 10 Needles and Warned Her Veins May Have 'Blown' Before Injecting the Lethal Drug That Failed to Kill Her

During this process, the doctor was allegedly warned one of Pike's veins had potentially "blown."

Still, the doctor injected the intended fatal dose of pentobarbital—which was also challenging to do.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Sept. 30, Pike received two injections of pentobarbital—which were supposed to end her life.

During the attempted execution, Pike told the doctor her arm was burning, and it felt like her vein was going to "burst."

Media witnesses reported she drifted in and out of consciousness and made "snoring" noises.

As Pike was still alive following the injections, the prison called 911 and an ambulance took her to a hospital.

The 50-year-old was in a coma for nearly a week, and woke up only hours before she was supposed to be taken off life support.