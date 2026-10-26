Execution Chamber Chaos: Christa Pike's Lawyer Says Tennessee's Team Burned Through About 10 Needles and Warned Her Veins May Have 'Blown' Before Injecting the Lethal Drug That Failed to Kill Her
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Christa Pike's veins may have "blown" during her botched execution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Per court documents filed by Pike's lawyers, the staff carrying out the execution allegedly used ten needles and numerous IVs, trying to find a vein.
Emergency Hospitalization After Failed Execution
During this process, the doctor was allegedly warned one of Pike's veins had potentially "blown."
Still, the doctor injected the intended fatal dose of pentobarbital—which was also challenging to do.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on Sept. 30, Pike received two injections of pentobarbital—which were supposed to end her life.
During the attempted execution, Pike told the doctor her arm was burning, and it felt like her vein was going to "burst."
Media witnesses reported she drifted in and out of consciousness and made "snoring" noises.
As Pike was still alive following the injections, the prison called 911 and an ambulance took her to a hospital.
The 50-year-old was in a coma for nearly a week, and woke up only hours before she was supposed to be taken off life support.
Pike’s Medical Recovery
At first, after waking up, she reportedly couldn't swallow or move her hands and arms, and had a blood clot and pneumonia. Her attorneys described her hands and arms as "tremendously swollen."
The next day, Pike's lawyer Stephen Ferrell told ABC the inmate was walking again (with assistance) and could eat and swallow regular food.
In the following weeks, the 50-year-old has since regained the ability to walk on her own and speak in full sentences.
Cognitive State Monitored and Defense Motion
According to reports, the 50-year-old's cognitive and mental state is still being "monitored"—and the long-term side effects won't be clear until “another month or longer” from now.
Pike's lawyers requested an emergency hearing to preserve evidence from the botched execution.
"In light of the manifest violation of Ms. Pike's constitutional rights, the actionable nature of that violation, and the reasonable foreseeability of litigation, the Defendants have an affirmative duty to preserve all relevant physical, written, and electronic evidence," the motion read.
Court Orders State to 'Claw Back' Evidence
During the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Will Ayers alleged "some equipment" might not be the prison's property, such as cut IV lines.
But Ayers confirmed officials have collected data from EKGs, logbooks, medical tools, waste, and observation logs.
The judge ruled in favor of Pike's attorneys, saying she wanted TDOC to "claw back" evidence that may have been tossed.
She also ordered any videos, photographs, IV lines, tubes, syringes, and drugs to be given to Pike's attorneys, according to reports.
Before Sept. 30, Pike's defense requested different execution methods, such as hanging or firing squad, citing her thrombocytosis—which increases the chances of vein collapse.
"The concerns raised by Ms. Pike proved to be true: difficult vein access, blown veins, degraded pentobarbital, no emergency medical care available when things inevitably go wrong," Pike's attorneys wrote in a statement.