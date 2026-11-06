Lara Trump Supports J.D. Vance's Criticism of Iran War After Stunning Midterms Loss: 'This Was a Big Problem for Americans'

During a recent appearance on Fox and Friends, Lara, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, agreed with Vance.

“There is something we have to address here, which is that we are never going to have a true path forward for our party if we don’t talk about why we lost,” she shared.

However, she also defended the POTUS.

"Look, the president has also said, yes, the Iran war hurt us. Yes, I understand this was a big problem for Americans, but he's also said, Brian, I would do it again," she stated.

The President's daughter-in-law gave him "a lot of credit" for pursuing the Iran war despite knowing it would be "a political loser" for him.

She further noted that various presidents have "(kicked) this can down the road" for years, but her father-in-law made sure "Iran could never develop a nuclear weapon."