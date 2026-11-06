Meghan Markle Slammed By Critics Over As Ever $98 Notebook Promo Video Amid Family Child Abuse Crisis: 'She Is Always Inappropriate'
Nov. 5 2026, Published 7:02 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle was slammed by critics after unleashing a video hawking her $98 As Ever personal journal while her father and now her half-brother remain embroiled in disturbing child abuse allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With authorities in the Philippines and the FBI investigating allegations involving Thomas Markle Sr., and Filipino law enforcement naming her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., a "person of interest," the Duchess of Sussex, 45, was blasted as "cringey and smug" online for seemingly carrying on with business as usual in her latest promotional clip.
Meghan Markle Released As Ever Video Amid Dad's Abuse Allegations
With a jazz piano tune playing in the background, Markle flashed a coy smile and gazed into the distance before lowering her eyes to scribble in the nearly $100 leather-bound notebook.
The former actress then proudly held up the pricey journal for the camera, showing off the gold-embossed phrase "a penny for your thoughts," scrawled in her signature flowery handwriting, along with her $2,875 Logan Hollowell gold-and-diamond Aura ring sleeve.
Meghan was then seen in an up-close glamour shot, staring straight into the camera with the notebook tucked beneath her chin before flashing a wink. The ex-royal then playfully raised the journal to hide her face, bringing the playful clip to a close.
'She’s Absolutely Clueless'
Critics on X tore apart the seemingly playful and flirtatious ad, given the seriousness of Meghan's estranged father's situation.
"When you consider what's going on with her father and the pushback from her 8 years of silence, what on earth gave her the idea THAT was a good idea?" one user fumed.
"She's shameless, posting this at such a time," a second user claimed, while a third said of Meghan, "She is always inappropriate."
"Posting an ad like this with a wink during a disgusting hidden CP investigation??! She’s absolutely clueless!!" a fourth person said of the case surrounding her estranged father.
"Thought she was devastated and crying every day. She looks smug with herself," a fifth user observed.
Thomas Markle Jr. 'Person of Interest' in Dad's Child Abuse Investigation
Meghan's video came as Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced during a Thursday, November 5, news conference that her half-brother has been named a "person of interest" in their father's ongoing probe.
"To accuse the father only is only half the police work," Remulla declared. "There are signs that point to the son being involved in the crime as well, but only as a person of interest so far."
Meghan's half-sibling reportedly made the horrifying discovery of suspected child sexual abuse images and videos stashed among belongings his father had left behind at his former home in Cebu, Philippines. Thomas Jr. brought four large boxes, including cellphones, computer hard drives, videotapes, photographs, film negatives, and books, to the police, although the chain of custody remains in question.
Thomas Sr. has strongly denied the allegations against him, calling them "sick lies."
Meghan Markle Revealed She'd Known About Allegations Since 2018
Meghan revealed that she'd been informed of similar allegations against her father in 2018.
The former Suits star said she had been shown a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police's threat assessment unit by her father's late ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, who divorced the former Hollywood lighting director in 1975 and died in 2024.
In the rambling seven-page missive, Loveless claimed Thomas Sr. allegedly told her he traveled overseas to have s-- with underage girls.
Meghan released a statement shortly after the story about her father broke, saying the letter shared with her "made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
She added, "My sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”