Meghan Markle Slammed By Critics Over As Ever $98 Notebook Promo Video Amid Family Child Abuse Crisis: 'She Is Always Inappropriate'

Critics on X tore apart the seemingly playful and flirtatious ad, given the seriousness of Meghan's estranged father's situation.

"When you consider what's going on with her father and the pushback from her 8 years of silence, what on earth gave her the idea THAT was a good idea?" one user fumed.

"She's shameless, posting this at such a time," a second user claimed, while a third said of Meghan, "She is always inappropriate."

"Posting an ad like this with a wink during a disgusting hidden CP investigation??! She’s absolutely clueless!!" a fourth person said of the case surrounding her estranged father.

"Thought she was devastated and crying every day. She looks smug with herself," a fifth user observed.