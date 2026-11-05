Inside Sally Field's 20-Year Health Battle — After Surprise Diagnosis Left Her Wondering 'How Could This Be Happening?'

The Mrs. Doubtfire actress, 79, was first told that she had osteoporosis in 2005.

According to the Mayo Clinic, osteoporosis occurs when "creation of new bone doesn't keep up with the loss of old bone" and causes bones to "become weak and brittle" to the point that, in certain circumstances, even mild or moderate activity can risk breaks.

Common injury spots include the "hip, wrist or spine."

Osteoporosis is also often called the "silent disease," as there are not always immediate, clear symptoms.