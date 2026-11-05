Gavin Newsom Faces Backlash Over Decision to Commute All California Death Row Sentences — As Critics Question Timing Amid Presidential Rumors

California has not put a prisoner to death since Jan. 17, 2006, when Clarence Ray Allen was executed via lethal injection.

However, Newsom, who many political pundits believe could be a frontrunner for president in 2028, explained in an open letter to his constituents, "I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us."

Newsom has long been a vocal opponent of capital punishment, which he believes is "morally objectionable." The 59-year-old slammed the death penalty as "unfair, unjust (and) wasteful" in an executive order signed in 2019, which imposed a moratorium on all executions, withdrew the state’s lethal injection protocol, and closed San Quentin’s execution chamber.

If his shocking declaration survives the inevitable legal and political challenges, it would empty the nation's largest death row and eliminate about a quarter of all death sentences nationwide.

However, there are already questions about whether or not he is actually allowed to reduce every prisoner's sentence under California law.