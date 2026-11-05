EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Inner Circle on Alert as GOP Leader Warns of Democratic 'Retribution' in Explosive Letter

In the letter, Scalise warned that Democrats could unleash aggressive congressional investigations if they take control of the House of Representatives in January.

"Unfortunately, that means we need to begin preparing for House Democrats to control the committee gavels next Congress," Scalise wrote.

The Louisiana Republican accused Democrats of preparing to use their congressional authority to pursue political retaliation against the administration.

"Although they ran on affordability, it is clear the main focus of their new majority will be retribution and unleashing countless witch hunts under the guise of 'oversight,'" he claimed.

Scalise also warned that Democrats have signaled an intention to impeach Trump, although the letter did not establish that House Democratic leadership had formally committed to impeachment proceedings.