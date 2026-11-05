'The View' Co-hosts Celebrate the 'Beginning of the End' of MAGA After GOP's Crushing Midterms Loss

Whoopi Goldberg kicked the conversation off by giving the American people their flowers for getting out and voting.

“It is due to the American public, to the American voters, that we are sitting and smiling and celebrating as we are,” she declared. “This was not, as a lot of folks have been saying, left nor right — this was American.”

Joy Behar then jumped in to mock the President about the historic victory.

"Donald Trump has finally united the country,” she quipped. “We’ve been waiting all this time. He can look at every Republican a-- as they walk out the door.”