Joy Behar Dubs Trump 'Lame Donald Duck' After Sweeping GOP Midterms Losses — As Co-hosts Weigh in on 'Bluenami'

“Can we call him ‘Lame Donald Duck’?” Behar asked. “Donald Trump has finally united the country. And he can look at every Republican a-- as they walk out the door.”

Meanwhile, moderator Whoopi Goldberg sent a special message to Americans everywhere by rocking floral overalls.

“I wanted to give the American people their flowers, and so I am covered in flowers," she declared. "It is due to the American public, to the American voters, that we are sitting and smiling and celebrating as we are."

"This was not, as a lot of folks have been saying, not left nor right," she continued. "This was American. And a lot, a lot of history was made at the polls last night.”