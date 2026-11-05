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Home > News > Karissa Shannon

Karissa Shannon Confirms Hugh Hefner's 'Disgusting' Demand With Twin Sister — 'It Was Horrible'

picture of Karissa Shannon, Kristina Shannon and hugh hefner
Source: MEGA

Karissa Shannon has opened up about how she and twin sister Kristina were allegedly treated by Hugh Hefner.

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Nov. 5 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

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Karissa Shannon has claimed Hugh Hefner attempted to "force" her to be intimate with her twin sister, Kristina.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 40, backed claims recently made by Hefner's widow, Crystal Harris, about his alleged demands involving the twins who lived with him inside his famous mansion.

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Neither Sister Wanted to Comply

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picture of Karissa Shannon and Kristina Shannon
Source: MEGA

The Shannon sisters were disgusted by Hefner's request.

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Karissa noted she was surprised by the outrage surrounding claims of incestuous behavior, saying: "I figured people would already have assumed that."

She'd previously described intimacy with the late media mogul as feeling like "assault" and "rape," including the allegedly forced threesome on her and Kristina’s 19th birthday.

The former Playmate claimed Hefner repeatedly tried to make her and Kristina become intimate with one another, despite neither sister wanting to comply.

However, she insisted they never actually went through with what he allegedly wanted.

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'We Faked It Every Time'

picture of Karissa Shannon, Kristina Shannon, hugh hefner and crystal harris
Source: MEGA

Karissa, here with Kristina, Hefner and his widow Crystal Harris.

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"He would try and force me and my sister to have s-- with each other," she alleged. "Me and my sister never actually did it together. So that’s a statement I want to say. Like, really, we never, never had incest(uous) s--. Like, we never did that. We faked it. We faked it every time. And it was horrible. Like, we faked it completely."

The sisters, who were just 18 when they arrived at the mansion, allegedly agreed between themselves to pretend to comply with Hefner's wishes.

She recalled to a publication: "Me and my sister spoke about it. We were like, 'Let's just fake it.'"

Karissa claimed Hefner believed their performances were genuine and was pleased by what he thought he was witnessing.

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Guilt-Tripped by Hefner

picture of hugh hefner
Source: MEGA

Hefner played mind games with the twins.

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"He wanted to see it and wanted us to fool around with each other and said that if we really loved each other, we would do it together," she alleged

Karissa recalled another traumatic experience when one of Hefner's many girlfriends made her think about the twins who’d come before her, Sandy and Mandy Bentley.

"Were they actually doing it?" she wondered. "I felt bad for those girls because (Hefner) was younger in those days, so he was harder to fool. So I’m like, 'Oh, my God, those poor girls are probably ruined.'"

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cture of Karissa Shannon and Kristina Shannon
Source: MEGA

The Shannon twins starred in 'The Girls Next Door.'

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Karissa claimed she saw the Bentleys at a party years after they’d moved on from the medial mogul's business.

The model shared that the sisters were "very quiet."

"I just felt so bad," she said. "And that’s why I promised myself I wouldn't stay very long."

Karissa and Kristina became household names after appearing on the E! reality show, The Girls Next Door, in 2009. The twins, along with Hefner’s widow, Crystal, replaced the three original cast members: Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson.

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picture of crystal harris
Source: MEGA

Crystal made claims about the twins in a recent podcast.

During her appearance on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, Crystal, 40, accused her late husband of trying to push the Shannon twins into sexual activity with each other by "starting to try and shove twins heads onto each other’s v------ to get them to engage with each other sexually."

She called the alleged act "incest" and "disgusting," saying she did not want the twins forced into it.

Crystal also told host Guerrero that Hefner made her and other Playmates, like the Shannon twins, use visibly dirty adult toys.

"I remember him pulling them out and one of them was a black, double-sided one," she claimed. "You could see they were dirty, and he’s just grabbing us and grabbing our crotches and grabbing these dirty (toys) and just shoving them in us."

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