Marco Rubio Lands First High-Profile 2028 Endorsement — as Republican Congressman Says 'I Am All In'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has received an early boost in the potential race for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, with Indiana Rep. Marlin Stutzman publicly throwing his support behind him.

Stutzman, an original member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told Fox News Digital on November 5 that he was "all in" for Rubio.

He also praised the former Florida senator's ability to unite Republicans as the party faces a major setback following the November 3 midterm elections.

The endorsement comes as Republicans begin reassessing their political future after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress.

Vice President JD Vance and Rubio are among the leading names being discussed as potential successors to President Donald Trump, although neither has announced a presidential campaign.