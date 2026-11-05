West Wing Rift Erupts: Melania Trump 'Complains People She Knows Are Being Deported' — as Prez 'Privately Admits Stephen Miller's Immigration Crackdown Has Gone Too Far'

President Donald Trump reportedly told aides that Stephen Miller's immigration crackdown had gone too far after First Lady Melania Trump complained that people she knew were being deported.

The account, published by The Wall Street Journal on November 5, offers a glimpse into disagreements within the administration over Trump's mass deportation campaign.

The reported tensions came into focus after Republicans suffered major losses in the November 3 midterm elections, with immigration enforcement emerging as one of several issues that hurt the party.

The Journal also reported that Republicans in Texas and Florida privately expressed concerns to the White House about the administration's approach.

Trump had previously backed Miller's aggressive enforcement plans, but his private comments suggested growing frustration with some aspects of the campaign.