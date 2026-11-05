EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Made Poignant Revelation About Final Words Queen Elizabeth Uttered to Her

She used the chat to recall the bond she shared with Elizabeth despite the breakdown of her marriage to Andrew. Ferguson, who was married to King Charles' younger brother for 10 years, said the Queen had remained a constant source of support throughout her life.

Recalling their final conversation, Ferguson said: "The Queen never lost me. The best advice she gave me was the last thing she said to me, 'Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough.' It makes me cry."

She shared the memory while discussing her struggles with food, body image and her mental health following the birth of her first daughter, Princess Beatrice, in 1988.

Ferguson added: "I was an addict to food. The fact I could eat my emotions was the only thing that saved my life. I was huge, more than 14 stone when I had Beatrice in 1988, and I think I had postnatal depression. Everybody said, 'You're the Duchess of Pork,' and I believed my critics."