JonBenét Ramsey Brother Speaks Out for First Time in 10 Years — and Points to Clue He Believes Could Crack Case

As Radar readers know, a suspect in the murder has never been charged, though plenty of names have been tossed around, including Burke and his parents, Patsy and John. However, DNA testing of JonBenét's clothing and fingernails cleared the family in 2008, while also pointing to an "unknown male intruder."

Burke, now 39, is convinced that DNA evidence holds the answers to identifying that man.

"We need to find that match. It's the best evidence we have," he said. "It was underneath her fingernails, and it didn't match any of us. It's probably the person who did it, you know, and it's the best chance we have to solve this."

JonBenét's brother is adamant that her murder be solved.

"I don't know much about the scientific nitty-gritty, and it's hard to learn the details of the case, because it is emotionally taxing, but they need to send those samples to different labs again and keep testing," he insisted. "Find the match. That will go a long way to bringing justice. It's been 30 years and enough is enough."