EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Mocked as She Delays Law 'Career' After Exam Fail

Kim is now balancing her SKIMS business, filming commitments, acting projects and raising four children, leaving little time to prepare for another attempt.

Kim recently said: "I am always thinking about the bar."

She added: "I'm going to take my time and wait until the moment is right, when I have some free time to focus on it."

Her decision to postpone the examination has left her legal ambitions unresolved, although the star has repeatedly emphasized that she has no intention of abandoning the qualification.

A source close to the Kardashian family said: "Kim has spent years telling everyone how seriously she takes becoming a lawyer, but there is growing skepticism about whether she will ever actually qualify. She has the money and resources to pursue almost anything, so saying she cannot find time to study is bound to raise eyebrows. At some point, people are going to question whether this is a genuine career ambition or simply another part of her celebrity image.

"There is an obvious irony in Kim playing a lawyer on television while putting her own legal qualifications on hold. She has worked hard to get this far, but the contrast is difficult to ignore. Acting the part is one thing – passing one of the toughest professional examinations in America is quite another. It has inevitably opened her up to ridicule, with people asking whether this is really a 'career' for her.

"Kim knows there are people waiting for her to fail, and the longer she delays another attempt, the more ammunition she gives her critics. She has built her reputation on proving people wrong, which makes this particularly frustrating. She wants to be taken seriously in the legal world, but until she passes the bar, there will always be questions about whether she can make that transition."

"Despite the criticism, Kim has not abandoned the idea of becoming a lawyer. She genuinely believes she can pass, but her business commitments and family responsibilities have made finding time incredibly difficult. She understands that another failure would attract attention, although she is equally aware that walking away now would allow her critics to claim she never intended to finish what she started.

"Kim has spent years telling everyone how seriously she takes becoming a lawyer, but there is growing skepticism about whether she will ever actually qualify. She has the money and resources to pursue almost anything, so saying she cannot find time to study is bound to raise eyebrows. At some point, people are going to question whether this is a genuine career ambition or simply another part of her celebrity image.

"There is an obvious irony in Kim playing a lawyer on television while putting her own legal qualifications on hold. She has worked hard to get this far, but the contrast is difficult to ignore. Acting the part is one thing – passing one of the toughest professional examinations in America is quite another. It has inevitably opened her up to ridicule.

"Kim knows there are people waiting for her to fail, and the longer she delays another attempt, the more ammunition she gives her critics. She has built her reputation on proving people wrong, which makes this particularly frustrating. She wants to be taken seriously in the legal world, but until she passes the bar, there will always be questions about whether she can make that transition."

"Despite the criticism, Kim has not abandoned the idea of becoming a lawyer. She genuinely believes she can pass, but her business commitments and family responsibilities have made finding time incredibly difficult. She understands that another failure would attract attention, although she is equally aware that she is walking a fine line."