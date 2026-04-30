EXCLUSIVE: Sally Field's Triumph Over Tragedies — How Hollywood Icon Learned to Embrace Herself After Years of Feeling 'Isolated'
April 30 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Hollywood icon Sally Field's storied acting career spans more than 60 years, but her life hasn't always been easy.
From a difficult childhood to feeling "isolated" at times as an adult, The Flying Nun star, 79, has finally found her happiness and embraced who she is as she approaches her milestone birthday later this year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sally Field's Tumultuous Childhood
"Sally is as warm and sweet as she appears, and there isn’t a person in Hollywood who has a bad word to say about her," a friend exclusively spilled. "But sadly, her personal life hasn’t struck gold like her acting career did."
In her 2018 memoir, In Pieces, Field described her traumatic childhood growing up with stepfather Jock Mahoney, a Hollywood stuntman who she claimed was a "terrorizing person."
"He could be incredibly tyrannical," she added. "The most damaging part of him is that he loved to humiliate."
She even recalled one day when Mahoney became enraged and threw her across the yard.
"There was always the threat of violence in the air," she wrote at the time. "I never felt safe."
Sally Field's Traumatic Abortion
As Radar previously reported, Field opened up about undergoing a "traumatic" and illegal abortion with "no anesthetic" when she was only 17 years old.
Last October, the Smokey and the Bandit star said she had the procedure done in Mexico during a time in U.S. history when "contraception was not readily available and only if you were married."
"I’ve been so hesitant to do this, to tell my horrific story," she explained in the candid Instagram post. "But I feel that so many women of my generation went through similar, traumatic events and I feel stronger when I think of them. I believe, like me, they must want to fight for their grandchildren and all the young women of this country."
She was flooded with support in the comments section.
Busy Philipps penned, "I just love you and the beautiful family you have. Thank you," and Elizabeth Perkins called Field "a courageous beacon of light and hope".
'Always Coming of Age'
Over the years, Field also had moments where she felt unsure and set apart from others.
In her book, she reflected, "We are all always coming of age, no matter what age we are."
"You feel awkward and outside of the party. ‘Do I get to come in now?’" she added. "You feel isolated."
'I'm Really Happy With How I Am'
However, Field has found herself and admitted that she is "really happy" with who she is.
"If you are together inside yourself, owning yourself, and the pieces are put together, you keep great company with yourself," the 80 for Brady star shared.
As she nears her 80s, Field's three sons – Peter Craig, Eli Craig and Sam Greisman – and her grandchildren are the light of her life.
One friend shared, "She gushes about them any chance she gets," as another pal added, "If her kids and grandkids are healthy and happy, all is right in Sally’s world."