EXCLUSIVE: Sally Field's Triumph Over Tragedies — How Hollywood Icon Learned to Embrace Herself After Years of Feeling 'Isolated'

"Sally is as warm and sweet as she appears, and there isn’t a person in Hollywood who has a bad word to say about her," a friend exclusively spilled. "But sadly, her personal life hasn’t struck gold like her acting career did."

In her 2018 memoir, In Pieces, Field described her traumatic childhood growing up with stepfather Jock Mahoney, a Hollywood stuntman who she claimed was a "terrorizing person."

"He could be incredibly tyrannical," she added. "The most damaging part of him is that he loved to humiliate."

She even recalled one day when Mahoney became enraged and threw her across the yard.

"There was always the threat of violence in the air," she wrote at the time. "I never felt safe."