Sally Field's Triumph Over Tragedy: How's She Still Recovering From Hollywood's Most Bitter Split

Fortunately, she soon landed her breakout role in the mini-series Sybil, playing a woman with multiple personalities.

After that, Reynolds came calling to sign her up for Smokey and the Bandit.

"People saw 'Sybil' and said, 'Boy, she can act – but man, is she ugly.'" Field shared. "So I thought if I did a movie with Burt and he thought I was cute, then somebody else might think I was cute and I could continue acting. I was single with two kids – I had to earn a living."

Reynolds and Field's smoky chemistry sizzled off camera, but their roller-coaster love was fraught with fights.

And as her career continued to skyrocket, his began to plummet, causing more friction.

When Field got an Academy Award nomination for 1979's Norma Rae, she attended the ceremony solo and accepted her Best Actress statuette without Burt there to cheer her on.

"People said, 'Why wasn't he at the Oscars?' I didn't want him to go," she insisted, explaining the two of them were spatting when she "just threw the dishes, packed my bag, and left. I didn't ask him to come to the Oscars with me."

While Field said, "relationships go through rough times [and] if they're important to you, you make those rough times make it better," her romance with Reynolds failed to improve much.

He refused to settle down, breaking her heart.