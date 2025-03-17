EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Secrets Behind Making of Sally Field's Schizophrenia Drama — And How Hollywood Icon Had to Embody SIXTEEN Different Personalities for Bruising Part

Sally Field starred in the title role of the 1976 two-part made-for-TV movie Sybil, based on a real psychiatric patient with 16 separate personalities... but she needed to channel only one to win the role, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Director Daniel Petrie had auditioned a slew of actresses and was ready for a lunch break when Field's agent cajoled him into letting her try out. Iconic Joanne Woodward, who was already cast as Dr. Cornelia Wilbur, decided to stick around for the reading.

As Field took on one of Sybil's more prominent personalities – Peggy, a nine-year-old who experiences various triggers to abuse screenwriter Stewart Stern recalled: "I heard this voice that I'd never heard before tearing at me. It al Sybil was a totally different person."