Thomas Markle Update: FBI Joins Global Investigation into Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad — After He's Accused of Possessing Disturbing Child Images on His Computer

While the main investigation is currently being led by officials in the Philippines, Megyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show, reported that U.S. authorities are closely monitoring the developments.

"The FBI is not in the lead on this investigation, since all of the alleged child sexual abuse material said to have been found on Thomas Markle's devices, from phones to laptops to computers, and books and pictures, etcetera, was found in the Philippines," Kelly announced on her show.

"So the Philippines are in the lead [with the investigation]. They have his laptop. They have his computer. The FBI is, however, working with Filipino authorities on it."