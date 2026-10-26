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Home > News > Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle Update: FBI Joins Global Investigation into Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad — After He's Accused of Possessing Disturbing Child Images on His Computer

The FBI has joined the investigation into Meghan Markle's estranged dad, Thomas.
Source: MEGA

The FBI has joined the investigation into Meghan Markle's estranged dad, Thomas.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET

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The FBI could be on the verge of taking a greater role in the now-international investigation into Meghan Markle's estranged dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Thomas Markle Sr. is the focus of multiple police probes after a large number of inappropriate images of children were reportedly found at his home in the Philippines.

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The FBI Lies in Wait for Thomas Markle Sr.

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Thomas Markle Sr. reportedly had images of children on his computer.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. reportedly had images of children on his computer.

While the main investigation is currently being led by officials in the Philippines, Megyn Kelly, host of The Megyn Kelly Show, reported that U.S. authorities are closely monitoring the developments.

"The FBI is not in the lead on this investigation, since all of the alleged child sexual abuse material said to have been found on Thomas Markle's devices, from phones to laptops to computers, and books and pictures, etcetera, was found in the Philippines," Kelly announced on her show.

"So the Philippines are in the lead [with the investigation]. They have his laptop. They have his computer. The FBI is, however, working with Filipino authorities on it."

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However, if the FBI can establish a connection to any crimes in the U.S., it is ready to swoop in.

"They are looking into whether Thomas Markle Sr. ever traveled to the United States with that laptop or phone or any of the other problematic devices," Kelly explained.

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The FBI Could Execute Search Warrants

Meghan Markle has tried to distance herself from her father's accusations.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has tried to distance herself from her father's accusations.

Agents at the FBI's Tampa field office are reportedly working on the case and could be considering issuing a search warrant for Markle's American homes, per the former Fox News host.

"They can't storm his apartment based on stuff that was found in boxes in the basement of a Philippines storage facility or home, depending on who you ask," Kelly offered.

"But the FBI, trust me, if they have probable cause to believe this guy had child sexual abuse material on any device here in his Florida residence where he's staying right now... They are very open-minded to going down there, getting a warrant, and seizing it."

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Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Global Investigation

Thomas has admitted to traveling overseas to meet with women.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. has admitted to traveling overseas to meet with women.

As Radar has reported, the investigation into Thomas Sr. has gone global after a graphic letter reportedly sent to a specialist Met Police protection unit from an unnamed source claimed the 82-year-old admitted to traveling as far as the Philippines and Thailand to abuse minors.

Thomas Sr. has admitted that he has traveled to the Philippines at least twice to have "s-x with prostitutes," but insisted during a two-hour interview that he is innocent of any underage charges and is prepared to cooperate with investigators.

"I have never had s-x with anyone under the age of 18," he declared, before adding, "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."

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Thomas Markle Sr. Vows to Fight

He has vowed to fight to clear his name.
Source: MEGA

He has vowed to fight to clear his name.

He further alleged that any incriminating material discovered on his computer was "planted" to damage his reputation.

"I will do whatever it takes to clear my name," Thomas said from his current home at a rehab center in Florida. "I am not well enough to go to the Philippines, but I will speak to anyone who wants to talk to me."

He continued, "I have nothing to hide. I am an innocent man, and she [Meghan] gave me no chance to defend myself. I have been asking to see my grandchildren before I die."

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