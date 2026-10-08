Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Maher

'He Went Too Far:' Bill Maher Predicts 'Historical' Loss for Trump and GOP at Midterms After Prez 'Didn't Keep His Word'

Photo of Donald Trump, Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher predicts the GOP will face a 'historic'' loss in the midterms.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Maher predicts Democrats will have a "historic" victory in the upcoming midterms, due to President Trump's broken promises, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During his interview with CNN host Fareed Zakaria on October 4, Maher said Republicans will receive a "historical a-- whooping."

Article continues below advertisement

'He Got Drunk With Power'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Democrats are gaining momentum ahead of the midterms.
Source: MEGA

Democrats are gaining momentum ahead of the midterms as Trump continues to ruffle feathers.

When Zakaria asked the HBO host why there's been a "blue wave" of support for Democrats, he said Trump "screwed the pooch."

"He got drunk with power. This is the pattern in this country. Somebody gets elected. They go way too far with their side of things," Maher explained.

Maher also said Trump didn't deliver on promises he made, pointing to gas prices, inflation, the war in Iran, and the Epstein files.

Article continues below advertisement

Promises Trump Made

Trump said there would be no more wars, and that inflation would end.
Source: MEGA

Trump said there would be no more wars, and that inflation would end.

During the president's inauguration speech, he said America "will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable."

Additionally, during his campaign trail, Trump said he'd "end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods" starting on his first day.

He also promised energy prices would be down 50% within 12–18 months, and gas prices would be "below $2 a gallon."

"This electorate right now is saying, 'We will get to that issue; right now we have one piece of business in front of us, and that is to let Donald Trump know we don’t like what he did,'" Maher said.

Article continues below advertisement

Republicans Facing Uphill Battle

Democrats are leading the polls for the most part.
Source: MEGA

Maher claimed the president got 'drunk with power.'

As Zakaria pointed out, there's been a "blue wave" of support for Democrats.

Ballotpedia's generic congressional vote average puts Democrats ahead by seven points.

The New York Times (NYT) polls show Trump's approval rate around 32%. For congressional control, NYT polls show Democrats have a 5–12 point lead among voters.

NYT polls in states like Iowa, New York, Alaska, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and others suggest a Democrat will win their governor or Senate race.

Even in a traditionally red state like Texas, polls show James Talarico is currently ahead for the Senate by three points.

Despite the odds looking promising for Democrats right now, Maher appeared uncertain they'll last years down the line.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Pete Hegseth

Inside Pete Hegseth's Scandal-Plagued Pentagon Reign — From 'Signalgate' to Military Purges as Rumors Intensify He Could Be Fired

Split image of Donald Trump and 'The View' co-hosts

'The View' Co-hosts Torch 'Unhinged' Donald Trump for Saying Iran Can 'Take Out' LA and San Diego — As Sunny Hostin Suggests 25th Amendment

Bill Maher’s Concerns for 2028

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Maher said the DSA believes "truly insane things.''
Source: MEGA

Maher said the DSA believes 'truly insane things.''

"The Democrats have a crazy animal living in their house called the DSA, and they believe truly insane things, and they're the energy of the party," Maher claimed.

The DSA refers to the Democratic Socialists of America, who have become more influential in recent years. A recent poll by Quinnipiac University found 26% of voters support the DSA.

One notable politician who's a DSA member is Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York, who gained support among New Yorkers and Gen Z nationwide. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also a member.

The talk show host alleged the DSA "will make 'Gaza is a genocide' a litmus test" alongside more "stupid" issues.

"(Joe) Biden did it to a degree with wokeness, and he was too feeble to fight the far-left," Maher added.

The 70-year-old has previously blamed Democrats' acceptance of "woke" acts and laws for the 2024 loss to Trump.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.