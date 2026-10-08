'He Went Too Far:' Bill Maher Predicts 'Historical' Loss for Trump and GOP at Midterms After Prez 'Didn't Keep His Word'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Bill Maher predicts Democrats will have a "historic" victory in the upcoming midterms, due to President Trump's broken promises, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During his interview with CNN host Fareed Zakaria on October 4, Maher said Republicans will receive a "historical a-- whooping."
'He Got Drunk With Power'
When Zakaria asked the HBO host why there's been a "blue wave" of support for Democrats, he said Trump "screwed the pooch."
"He got drunk with power. This is the pattern in this country. Somebody gets elected. They go way too far with their side of things," Maher explained.
Maher also said Trump didn't deliver on promises he made, pointing to gas prices, inflation, the war in Iran, and the Epstein files.
Promises Trump Made
During the president's inauguration speech, he said America "will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable."
Additionally, during his campaign trail, Trump said he'd "end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods" starting on his first day.
He also promised energy prices would be down 50% within 12–18 months, and gas prices would be "below $2 a gallon."
"This electorate right now is saying, 'We will get to that issue; right now we have one piece of business in front of us, and that is to let Donald Trump know we don’t like what he did,'" Maher said.
Republicans Facing Uphill Battle
As Zakaria pointed out, there's been a "blue wave" of support for Democrats.
Ballotpedia's generic congressional vote average puts Democrats ahead by seven points.
The New York Times (NYT) polls show Trump's approval rate around 32%. For congressional control, NYT polls show Democrats have a 5–12 point lead among voters.
NYT polls in states like Iowa, New York, Alaska, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and others suggest a Democrat will win their governor or Senate race.
Even in a traditionally red state like Texas, polls show James Talarico is currently ahead for the Senate by three points.
Despite the odds looking promising for Democrats right now, Maher appeared uncertain they'll last years down the line.
Bill Maher’s Concerns for 2028
"The Democrats have a crazy animal living in their house called the DSA, and they believe truly insane things, and they're the energy of the party," Maher claimed.
The DSA refers to the Democratic Socialists of America, who have become more influential in recent years. A recent poll by Quinnipiac University found 26% of voters support the DSA.
One notable politician who's a DSA member is Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York, who gained support among New Yorkers and Gen Z nationwide. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is also a member.
The talk show host alleged the DSA "will make 'Gaza is a genocide' a litmus test" alongside more "stupid" issues.
"(Joe) Biden did it to a degree with wokeness, and he was too feeble to fight the far-left," Maher added.
The 70-year-old has previously blamed Democrats' acceptance of "woke" acts and laws for the 2024 loss to Trump.