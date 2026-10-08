'He Went Too Far:' Bill Maher Predicts 'Historical' Loss for Trump and GOP at Midterms After Prez 'Didn't Keep His Word'

During his interview with CNN host Fareed Zakaria on October 4, Maher said Republicans will receive a "historical a-- whooping."

Bill Maher predicts Democrats will have a "historic" victory in the upcoming midterms, due to President Trump 's broken promises, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Maher also said Trump didn't deliver on promises he made, pointing to gas prices , inflation, the war in Iran , and the Epstein files.

"He got drunk with power. This is the pattern in this country. Somebody gets elected. They go way too far with their side of things," Maher explained.

When Zakaria asked the HBO host why there's been a "blue wave" of support for Democrats, he said Trump "screwed the pooch."

Trump said there would be no more wars, and that inflation would end.

During the president's inauguration speech, he said America "will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent, and totally unpredictable."

Additionally, during his campaign trail, Trump said he'd "end inflation and make America affordable again, to bring down the prices of all goods" starting on his first day.

He also promised energy prices would be down 50% within 12–18 months, and gas prices would be "below $2 a gallon."

"This electorate right now is saying, 'We will get to that issue; right now we have one piece of business in front of us, and that is to let Donald Trump know we don’t like what he did,'" Maher said.