'The View' Co-hosts Torch 'Unhinged' Donald Trump for Saying Iran Can 'Take Out' LA and San Diego — As Sunny Hostin Suggests 25th Amendment

Ana Navarro interjected, asking how Iran might react to Trump's remarks.

“I think shame on us if we forget about this tomorrow because we cannot normalize the unhinged, deranged, manic, evil, outrageous behavior by the president of the United States," she added.

Navarro went on to label Trump as "deranged," a sentiment that Sunny Hostin agreed with.

“We’re talking about 10 million Americans," Hostin added. “I think it’s time for people to start taking seriously the possibility of maybe the 25th Amendment.”

Still, Goldberg pointed out that some of the members of the crowd in Nebraska had booed Trump.

"I was happy to hear that. I was happy to hear that because how dare you? How dare you?!" she continued. "You’re supposed to be the president, man, of all Americans, of all Americans, San Diego, California, New Jersey. How dare you?!"