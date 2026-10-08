'The View' Co-hosts Torch 'Unhinged' Donald Trump for Saying Iran Can 'Take Out' LA and San Diego — As Sunny Hostin Suggests 25th Amendment
Oct. 8 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
The women of The View were left shocked by Donald Trump's controversial remarks about California cities and the Iran war, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
During a recent episode of the hit morning show, the panel discussed a speech the president delivered at a rally in Nebraska on Monday, October 5.
Donald Trump's Iran War Comments
Trump declared that he wanted to see a "tremendous victory" in the ongoing conflict while discussing economic consequences of the war.
"And again, remember, with the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high, it's a small price to pay for keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe," he said. "They can take out a city. Let 'em take out Los Angeles, let 'em take out San Diego."
Donald Trump Sparks Controversy
His remarks have earned tremendous criticism, with many arguing that they could prove to be incredibly dangerous. This includes panel moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who made her horror apparent.
“How has this not enraged people in government?" she asked. "I mean, this is supposed to be the president of the United States."
"They say, ‘Oh, no, he’s kidding,’" Goldberg noted. "He doesn’t sound like he’s kidding. Why isn’t anybody on fire that this man is talking about states in his own country?”
Alyssa Farah Griffin Labels Trump Comments 'Madness'
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin concurred, also claiming that antics like this are nothing new for Trump.
“It’s absolute madness,” she stated. “We’re are so used to it that, by tomorrow, no one’s going to remember that he said it.”
Ana Navarro Wonders How Iran Will React
Ana Navarro interjected, asking how Iran might react to Trump's remarks.
“I think shame on us if we forget about this tomorrow because we cannot normalize the unhinged, deranged, manic, evil, outrageous behavior by the president of the United States," she added.
Navarro went on to label Trump as "deranged," a sentiment that Sunny Hostin agreed with.
“We’re talking about 10 million Americans," Hostin added. “I think it’s time for people to start taking seriously the possibility of maybe the 25th Amendment.”
Still, Goldberg pointed out that some of the members of the crowd in Nebraska had booed Trump.
"I was happy to hear that. I was happy to hear that because how dare you? How dare you?!" she continued. "You’re supposed to be the president, man, of all Americans, of all Americans, San Diego, California, New Jersey. How dare you?!"