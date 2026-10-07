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Home > News > Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Report 'Maniac' Donald Trump to FCC After Suggesting Iran Could 'Take Out' Los Angeles and San Diego

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Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for saying Iran could 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel has slammed Donald Trump's remarks about Iran potentially bombing U.S. cities — and threatened to report him to the FCC, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late-night television host, 58, tore into the president after showing footage of Trump's speech during his Ohio rally on Sunday. The POTUS, 80, suggested Iran could "take out" Los Angeles and San Diego, drawing cheers from the crowd.

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'One of the Craziest, Indefensible Statements' Trump's Ever Said

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Source: @JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Kimmel says Trump's remarks went too far.

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The clip drew boos from the live studio audience – which is based in Los Angeles – sparking Kimmel’s reaction: "You're booing, they're cheering," referring to Trump's Republican audience at the rally.

"I know he says a lot of crazy things. I know this is something we'll forget about by Thursday when he accidentally swallows a baby at a rally or whatever the h-ll he does next. But that's one of the craziest, indefensible statements I've ever heard even this maniac make," Kimmel said.

"Openly musing about Iran, a country we are currently at war with ... taking out two American cities while his adoring fans cheer him on," he continued. "But it's okay because we're liberals. We deserve to get bombed."

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Source: @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE;YOUTUBE

The host ranted about Trump on Tuesday's show.

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'We Have Our Own President Wishing Death To America'

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Source: MEGA

Kimmel said Trump's comments were 'insane.'

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"Can somebody please change this man’s diaper already?" Kimmel quipped. "I think that old nut has been sitting in his own excrement too long. He has the rant-a virus, and it needs to be treated medically. Now we have our own president wishing death to America.

"We already had a huge bomb here this weekend. It's called Digger,” Kimmel added, making a jab at Tom Cruise’s box office flop.

"This is insane," he noted. "It really is. Even from him. And do you remember how upset the red hat club was when I did a joke about Trump and Melania’s May-December romance?"

Kimmel was referring to a joke he made when he described Melania as having "the glow of an expectant widow," a gag he later claimed was about the 24-year age gap between the president and first lady.

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Kimmel's Warning Over Remarks

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Source: MEGA

The host said Trump's remarks were more 'dangerous' than his Melania gag.

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The joke drew backlash from critics, several of whom branded Kimmel’s remarks "dangerous."

He then played a series of clips from conservative media figures criticizing him.

"If that rhetoric was deranged and dangerous and violent and dark, surely you must be mortified by the president of the United States casually ruminating about the deaths of 13 million people," Kimmel said, before cutting to political commentators defending the president’s remarks.

One media figure is shown saying, "The question on everyone’s mind is: Why can’t the left take a joke?"

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Source: MEGA

Kimmel says he's going to report Trump to the FCC.

"That's right," Kimmel replied. "You know what? I’m going to report him to the FCC."

"The hypocrisy is so glaring you can’t even turn your head toward it. You will get blinded. Do you want to know the real reason Trump hates California? I’ll tell you. It has nothing to do with politics."

He then showed a clip of California Governor Gavin Newsom greeting Melania with a kiss to her cheek.

"It’s because our governor got farther with his wife than he has in 15 years," Kimmel joked. "And she’s been California dreaming ever since."

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