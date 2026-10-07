Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Report 'Maniac' Donald Trump to FCC After Suggesting Iran Could 'Take Out' Los Angeles and San Diego

"Can somebody please change this man’s diaper already?" Kimmel quipped. "I think that old nut has been sitting in his own excrement too long. He has the rant-a virus, and it needs to be treated medically. Now we have our own president wishing death to America.

"We already had a huge bomb here this weekend. It's called Digger,” Kimmel added, making a jab at Tom Cruise’s box office flop.

"This is insane," he noted. "It really is. Even from him. And do you remember how upset the red hat club was when I did a joke about Trump and Melania’s May-December romance?"

Kimmel was referring to a joke he made when he described Melania as having "the glow of an expectant widow," a gag he later claimed was about the 24-year age gap between the president and first lady.