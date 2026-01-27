Ellen DeGeneres Mocked for Appearing in Discounted Skincare Commercial After Being 'Pushed Out' of Hollywood — 'Her Career Has Degenerated!'
Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Ellen DeGeneres has been brutally mocked for starring in a discounted skincare commercial following her career implosion.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the canceled former talk show host, 68, popped up on an infomercial in which she promotes a bundle of products at a huge discount for her brand, Kind Science.
'She Fell Hard!'
Pleading with viewers to spend their cash, she adds: "Come on now."
And it didn’t take long for the advert to be heavily shared on TikTok with the caption "Ellen fell off HARD," as users took the opportunity to comment on the "Queen of Mean's" fall from grace.
Taking to the comments, one said: "Ellen's career has 'degenerated' generously."
"She's barely holding herself up," another observed.
"Whenever I see a celebrity in a commercial, I assume that that's the decline of their career," a third continued.
Another said: "She looks like she doesn't want to be there."
Making Kelly's 'Meanest Celebrities' Hit List
DeGeneres, who has a reported net worth of $500 million, co-founded Kind Science skincare in 2021 with beauty expert Victoria Jackson.
But this isn’t the first time she’s been mocked for her association with the brand, as critics took issue with the word "Kind" in the title, given DeGeneres' bullying allegations, which resulted in her losing her long-running chat show in 2022 after 19 seasons.
Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, 55, named DeGeneres as one of the "meanest" and most "unpleasant" celebrities she's ever encountered in a recent outburst.
She claimed her attitude towards the comedian was influenced by a "close family member" who worked as a producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Crawling Back To U.S.
The former attorney claimed: "They were all told, if you come across her in the hallway, even if you're already looking in that general direction, to look down at the floor. You would look down like a serf. You'd actually have to avert your eyes.
"I've never heard anything like that before with any of these big personalities," she continued. "And I knew that before the bullying scandal broke (in 2020), so when it did, I was not surprised at all. She is a bad person."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed homesick DeGeneres is heading back to California with wife Portia de Rossi after a year's exile in England in a desperate attempt to rebuild her career as well as save her sputtering, 17-year marriage.
The couple fled to Europe in November 2024 after moaning that they couldn't handle life in America under President Donald Trump and played house in a home in a remote English village 100 miles from London.
But life slowly got boring on the other side of the pond.
A source said: "It was a great idea at the time that got them away from Trump's America and provided Ellen a refuge to carefully plot her comeback without the noise or pressure in L.A. But the day-to-day reality of life in the rainy countryside has gotten increasingly boring and frustrating for both of them."
The source added de Rossi, 52, "has not adapted well, the weather doesn't agree with her, and she's got very little to do except take long walks in the freezing cold or sit around the house while Ellen's locked in Zoom calls or brainstorming a strategy for her eventual comeback attempt."