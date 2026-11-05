'The Country Has Had Enough': Donald Trump Concedes He Needs to 'Get Along' With Democrat 'Friends' After Midterms

“I think we can get along," Trump said. "It’s good for the country if we do. The country has had enough.”

He acknowledged he has not yet spoken with fellow New Yorkers Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer or House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries since Democrats took control, but expects them to visit the White House.

However, other Democrats have contacted him.

“There are others – not them – but people, other democrats, who have been calling," he said. "I have friends over there.”

In a pre-election interview with The New York Times, Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and work with Democrats, while noting that the Iran war contributed to Republican losses.