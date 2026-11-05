EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock Sparks Secret Trauma Fears After Brutal Personal Confession

Rock reflected on the breakdown of his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, his past behavior and the personal changes he has made since their 2014 divorce after 18 years together.

The former couple has two daughters, Lola, 24, and Zahra, 22.

Rock admitted he had not been a good husband, saying his p--nography habit had played a part in his shortcomings.

He told the magazine: "I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of p--n. I don't watch p--n anymore. I haven't watched p--n in five, six years. It's not anything I'm proud of, but it's something I had to go through."

The comedian added he had been "severely humbled" after recognizing he was not as powerful as he once believed.

He compared the experience to a superhero discovering the limits of their abilities, explaining: "I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn't God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been."