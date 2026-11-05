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Home > Entertainment > Chris Rock
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EXCLUSIVE: Chris Rock Sparks Secret Trauma Fears After Brutal Personal Confession

Photo of Chris Rock
Source: MEGA

Chris Rock has sparked concern after revealing painful personal struggles in a candid confession.

Nov. 5 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

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Chris Rock has sparked fears he is carrying hidden traumas after hinting at painful experiences he is not ready to discuss – admitting a series of personal upheavals over the past 12 years left him questioning his life and choices.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 61-year-old comedian made the remarks in an interview with GQ after being named one of the magazine's Men of the Year.

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Chris Rock Opens Up About Divorce

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Photo of Malaak Compton and Chris Rock
Source: MEGA

Rock admitted his p--nography habit contributed to his failed marriage.

Rock reflected on the breakdown of his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock, his past behavior and the personal changes he has made since their 2014 divorce after 18 years together.

The former couple has two daughters, Lola, 24, and Zahra, 22.

Rock admitted he had not been a good husband, saying his p--nography habit had played a part in his shortcomings.

He told the magazine: "I was not a great husband. I watched a lot of p--n. I don't watch p--n anymore. I haven't watched p--n in five, six years. It's not anything I'm proud of, but it's something I had to go through."

The comedian added he had been "severely humbled" after recognizing he was not as powerful as he once believed.

He compared the experience to a superhero discovering the limits of their abilities, explaining: "I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn't God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been."

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Therapy Helped Him Confront Insecurities

Photo of Chris Rock
Source: MEGA

The comedian revealed therapy helped him overcome deep insecurities.

Rock has also spoken about undergoing therapy in recent years to address insecurity. He said his work had helped him recognize his own worth, although he still sometimes felt unsettled by the work ethic of other performers.

Rock admitted: "I've been doing a lot of therapy the last few years, post-Covid, and a lot of it is about not feeling insecure. A lot of it is about, 'You're enough.'"

Rock added therapy had helped him become more empathetic, while his daughters had given him a different understanding of women and family life.

"My daughters don't forgive my sins, but they give me an education that I wouldn't normally have," he said.

The actor and director also reflected on the period surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, which coincided with his divorce and a pause in his directing career.

Asked why it had taken 12 years to return to directing, Rock said: "Life, COVID, I got divorced, which meant I had to make real money. Maybe I had some other scripts that the market didn't respond to. It's not like I was sitting around. But COVID was a time to be like, 'OK, what am I doing with my life?'

"And other s--- I don't feel like talking about. I had a lot of stuff going on the last 12 years."

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Source Raises Hidden Trauma Fears

Photo of Chris Rock
Source: MEGA

The comedian said the COVID pandemic made him rethink his life choices.

A source close to Rock told us: "There are parts of the past decade Chris has chosen not to speak about publicly. He has been through a great deal, and he is not ready to open every chapter of that period.

"He has worked hard to make sense of what happened in his life, but there are experiences he would rather keep private. He does not want to be pushed into discussing things he has not chosen to share.

"This has prompted a lot of fears he is shouldering hidden traumas."

"But the important thing is that he is trying to move forward. He has been candid about some mistakes, but that does not mean he wants to revisit every painful experience."

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From 'Saturday Night Live' to Hollywood Fame

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Photo of Chris Rock
Source: MEGA

The comedian rose to fame through 'Saturday Night Live' in the 1990s.

Rock built a hugely successful career as one of America's most prominent stand-up comedians, actors and writers, becoming known for his sharp observations on race, relationships and celebrity culture.

Born in South Carolina in 1965, he began performing stand-up as a teenager before gaining wider recognition as a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 1990 and 1993.

His breakthrough came with the acclaimed comedy special Bring the Pain in 1996, which earned him two Emmy Awards and established him as a major voice in American comedy.

Rock went on to star in films including New Jack City, Lethal Weapon 4 and the Madagascar animated franchise. He also created and narrated the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, inspired by his childhood, and earned further recognition as a writer, director and producer. Rock has won four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards.

One of the most extraordinary moments of his career came at the 2022 Academy Awards, when actor Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident was broadcast live around the world and overshadowed the ceremony.

Smith later apologized, resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.

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