Trump's Top Strategists Joked About 'Cyanide Pills' on Private Video Call Just 6 Days Before GOP Midterm Defeat — as Political Chief James Blair Warned Colleagues to 'Get Their Affairs in Order'

Dark humor continued throughout the half-hour phone call as jokes were made about "funeral arrangements, prison food, presidential pardons, even a brief riff on fleeing the country," according to the outlet.

Fabrizio reportedly snarked, "Maybe we could get asylum in Israel," which has remained America's close ally under Trump.

Blair allegedly cracked, "At least Bibi won. He’ll protect us," referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the country's recent elections.

On another call ahead of the election, the group lamented the poor quality of the unpopular candidates Trump backed in many races.

“I have seen the enemy. And it is us," Blair told others on a call, while Fabrizio agreed, "In many places."