Russell Brand Faces Fresh Sexual Assault Allegations on New York Film Set — After Disgraced Comedian Found Guilty of 4 Charges in London Trial

Hours later, Brand allegedly blocked her from leaving a bathroom with his pants down and repeatedly demanded she "kiss his w-lly," according to court documents

Earlier this week, A Manhattan Supreme Court judge rejected Brand and Warner Bros.’ request to deny the lawsuit, which also accuses the studio of turning a blind eye to the actor's alleged actions.

Warner Bros. executives claimed there was no way they could have known before casting that Brand could be a risky hire.

However, Judge Adam Silvera countered that there was plenty of evidence, including the actor's own admission of being a "s-x addict" and "self-described womanizer," and left the studio's responsibility in the alleged assault in the hands of a jury.

"The question of whether the corporate defendants had constructive knowledge of Brand’s propensities is a question of fact best left for the jury to decide,” Silvera wrote in his decision denying their motion. “A question of fact remains as to whether the corporate defendants could have intervened to stop the alleged assault.”