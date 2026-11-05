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Home > Politics > Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Trump Critics After GOP Midterm Defeat With Defiant Message: 'He Is Still Your President'

Nicki Minaj Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj showcased her support towards Trump with a post on X

Nov. 5 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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Nicki Minaj doubled down on her support for President Donald Trump after Democrats made major gains in the November 3 midterm elections, sharing a series of pointed messages on X that included a reminder to his critics that he remains in the White House.

The rapper posted a numbered list alongside a short selfie video on Thursday, November 5. She also congratulated several Republican politicians, praised Vice President JD Vance, and aimed at critics of her political views.

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The Post That Started It

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Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj shared a defiant list on her post after Democrats took control of Congrats in the midterms

Minaj opened her message with a brief introduction before addressing Trump's political standing.

"Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT," she wrote, making the president's continued leadership the first point on her list.

She followed it with several other declarations, including "The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION," "Jesus is STILL LORD" and "Knowledge is POWER."

Her message came two days after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, dealing Republicans a significant political setback.

The results mean Democrats will have greater power to challenge Trump's legislative agenda during the remainder of his term.

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Who She Praised

Nicki Minaj JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Nick Minaj praised JD Vance in her post without directly referring to his comment

Along with defending Trump, Minaj congratulated several Republicans who secured victories in the elections.

"Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna && @ByronDonalds," she wrote, referring to Representative Anna Paulina Luna and Representative Byron Donalds.

Both Republicans had reasons to celebrate. Luna retained her congressional seat in Florida, while Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly to win the Florida governor's race.

Minaj also praised Vance, writing, "Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT." Although she did not identify the specific remarks she had in mind, her comment followed the vice president's public assessment of the Republican defeat.

On Wednesday, Vance blamed the party's losses on the ongoing war with Iran, writing on X, "The reason we lost is the war." He also pointed to frustration among voters over the conflict and the cost of living.

His comments offered a pointed explanation for the election results while Trump continued to defend his decision to launch the military campaign.

Minaj had previously appeared alongside Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25.

She urged voters to support Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James, both of whom subsequently lost their races. At the event, she pledged to support Trump "forever and ever."

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What Else She Said

Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj added a few religious references to her latest post

The rapper also criticized campaign spending and the involvement of celebrities in political campaigns.

"Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them," she wrote, without identifying the campaign she was referencing.

She then addressed her devoted fanbase, known as the Barbz, declaring, "The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!!"

Minaj followed up with two more pointed remarks. "I don't vote, I VETO," she wrote, before adding, "Stay tuned & STAY MAD."

She also brought religion into the conversation, writing, "Christians are STILL being killed." The rapper followed that statement with another appeal: "Maybe now our people will WAKE UP."

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Nicki Minaj Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj praised the intelligence chatbot from Elon Musk's company xAI

Minaj returned to X with a second message labeled "Last thing," adding two more points to her original list.

"Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app," she wrote, referring to billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform. "I'm sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue."

She also gave a glowing endorsement of Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Musk's company, xAI.

"#GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better," she wrote. "Thank you."

The follow-up continued Minaj's defense of Musk while shifting the focus to his technology. She did not elaborate on how Grok had benefited her.

The rapper's two posts also included a mixture of political, religious, and personal declarations, with her original list ending on a more affectionate note: "Love you."

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