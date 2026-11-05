Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Trump Critics After GOP Midterm Defeat With Defiant Message: 'He Is Still Your President'

Along with defending Trump, Minaj congratulated several Republicans who secured victories in the elections.

"Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna && @ByronDonalds," she wrote, referring to Representative Anna Paulina Luna and Representative Byron Donalds.

Both Republicans had reasons to celebrate. Luna retained her congressional seat in Florida, while Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly to win the Florida governor's race.

Minaj also praised Vance, writing, "Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT." Although she did not identify the specific remarks she had in mind, her comment followed the vice president's public assessment of the Republican defeat.

On Wednesday, Vance blamed the party's losses on the ongoing war with Iran, writing on X, "The reason we lost is the war." He also pointed to frustration among voters over the conflict and the cost of living.

His comments offered a pointed explanation for the election results while Trump continued to defend his decision to launch the military campaign.

Minaj had previously appeared alongside Trump at a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on October 25.

She urged voters to support Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James, both of whom subsequently lost their races. At the event, she pledged to support Trump "forever and ever."