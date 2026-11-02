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Home > News > Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle Investigation: Police Watchdog Probe Raises New Questions into 2019 Letter Containing Child Abuse Allegations

Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

The Met Police never passed the 2019 letter to other cops which made serious allegations against Thomas Markle

Nov. 2 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

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The Metropolitan Police has referred its handling of a 2019 letter concerning Thomas Markle to the U.K.'s police watchdog after reviewing why allegations about Meghan Markle's father were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said an independent investigation is required into the Met's failure to pass on allegations of serious offending contained in the letter to relevant overseas authorities at the time.

The Met also said it plans to refer the allegations to overseas law enforcement agencies.

The development comes as authorities in the Philippines examine electronic devices and other material reportedly recovered from Markle's former home in Cebu. Markle has denied the allegations against him.

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Watchdog Probe Triggered

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Harry and Meghan
Source: MEGA

The Met reviewed the handling of the letter and referred itself to the IOPC

The Met said its Directorate of Professional Standards conducted an initial review of its actions after receiving the letter in January 2019.

Commander Adam Slonecki, who leads the Met's Protection Command, said the force voluntarily referred itself to the IOPC over its decision not to alert other law enforcement agencies and its decision to pass the letter to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The IOPC confirmed that an independent investigation would examine the failure to pass on the allegations to relevant overseas authorities.

A separate conduct matter involving the disclosure of information to a third party was returned to the Met to handle under its data-breach procedures.

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Letter From 2019 Resurfaces

Harry and Meghan
Source: MEGA

The 2019 letter addressed concerns about the safety of Meghan Markle

The Met said the handwritten letter was addressed to its Protection Command, specifically the Fixated Threats Assessment Centre.

The author presented it as a security concern involving Meghan, but the force said it contained no information specifically related to her security and instead included claims about alleged offending outside the U.K.

The letter was assessed and passed to Harry and Meghan's office for their awareness, but its allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies at the time.

The letter was written by Thomas' former wife Roslyn Loveless, according to reporting by ITV News and People.

Loveless, who divorced Thomas in 1975, died in 2024. Meghan has said the letter made "troubling and disturbing allegations" about her father and that she was assured they were being investigated.

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Philippines Case Develops

Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Philippines police has been investigating the material that was reportedly found at Thomas Markle's house in Cebu

The Met's review comes as Philippine authorities investigate allegations that child sexual abuse material was found among belongings from Thomas' former residence in Cebu.

A Regional Trial Court in Cebu City granted a warrant allowing investigators to examine computer data from devices and other materials surrendered by Thomas Markle Jr., according to Philippine authorities.

Some devices have reportedly been sent to Manila for forensic examination.

The investigation was launched after Thomas Markle Jr. reported allegedly illicit material to authorities. Philippine officials said investigators must establish whether there is sufficient evidence before any charges can be pursued.

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Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle referred to the allegations by saying that they were sick lies

Thomas Markle, 82, has denied possessing child sexual abuse images and described the accusations as "sick lies."

He has acknowledged paying for sex with adult women in the Philippines but denies any sexual activity involving minors.

Meghan has said her decision to remain estranged from her father and keep him from having contact with her children was intended to protect them.

The Met's watchdog investigation concerns how police handled the 2019 letter; it does not establish whether the allegations against Markle are true.

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