Thomas Markle Investigation: Police Watchdog Probe Raises New Questions into 2019 Letter Containing Child Abuse Allegations

The Metropolitan Police has referred its handling of a 2019 letter concerning Thomas Markle to the U.K.'s police watchdog after reviewing why allegations about Meghan Markle's father were not shared with other law enforcement agencies.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said an independent investigation is required into the Met's failure to pass on allegations of serious offending contained in the letter to relevant overseas authorities at the time.

The Met also said it plans to refer the allegations to overseas law enforcement agencies.

The development comes as authorities in the Philippines examine electronic devices and other material reportedly recovered from Markle's former home in Cebu. Markle has denied the allegations against him.