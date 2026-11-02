Inside Patrick Stewart's Estranged Relationship With Son Daniel — After He Pays Tribute to Father Following 'Ster Trek' Legend's Death
Nov. 2 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
Patrick Stewart's son Daniel Stewart shared a rare photo of the father and son following the actor's death at 86, offering a glimpse into their relationship after Stewart had publicly spoken about the distance between them.
Daniel posted the throwback image on X on October 29, one day after Stewart died at his Los Angeles home.
The photograph shows Daniel carrying his father on his back as they smile together, with no written caption accompanying the post. The image was taken during their 2001 stage production of Johnson Over Jordan at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds.
Stewart's death was announced on October 29. His spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, said the actor had experienced a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.
What Did Daniel Stewart Share After His Father's Death?
Daniel's post came without an explanation or message about his father. Instead, he shared an image from a time when the two worked together professionally onstage.
The production of Johnson Over Jordan was a significant stage project for Stewart, who had maintained a long connection to theater throughout his career.
Daniel also followed his father into acting, appearing in television, film and theater projects, including Star Trek: The Next Generation and Silent Witness.
Daniel's photograph does not establish what their relationship was like in Stewart's final years. It does, however, provide a public reminder of a period when father and son were working together.
Why Did Patrick Stewart Describe His Relationship With His Children as Strained?
Stewart spoke candidly about his relationship with Daniel and his daughter, Sophie, during a 2023 interview with the Irish Independent while promoting his memoir, Making It So.
At the time, Stewart said he was separated from his children and described their relationship as "practically non-existent." He also acknowledged that his dedication to acting had come at the expense of his family life.
"I always put my acting work first, before my family," Stewart said. He added that the situation caused him "significant grief" and said there was not a day when he was not pained by the memory of his children.
Stewart's comments were framed as a personal reflection on his role as a father rather than an accusation against his children. He accepted responsibility for the choices he made earlier in his career.
What Did Patrick Stewart Say About His Relationship With Daniel?
Stewart offered a somewhat more nuanced description of his family relationships in a 2023 interview with The Guardian. While discussing his memoir, he described his relationship with his children as "a work in progress."
"It's very sad. I love my children. But our relationships, they haven't worked out," he said, adding that the subject would "always be a place of sadness" in his life.
The Guardian also noted that parts of Stewart's memoir portrayed him as being on good terms with Daniel, who followed him into acting.
That detail adds context to Stewart's later comments and makes it difficult to characterize the father and son's relationship as uniformly distant throughout their lives.
Daniel's uncaptioned photograph similarly leaves the nature of their relationship at the time of Stewart's death unclear.
Who Are Patrick Stewart's Children With His First Wife?
Stewart had two children, Daniel and Sophie, with his first wife, Sheila Falconer. The couple married in 1966 and divorced in 1990. Daniel was born in 1967, while Sophie was born in 1972.
Daniel pursued acting and worked alongside his father on multiple occasions.
He appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation and other projects, while Stewart remained one of the most recognizable actors of his generation through roles including Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Professor Charles Xavier.
Stewart also reflected on his parenting in a 2009 interview with The Independent, saying he believed he could have done better when his children were young.
He said he had been obsessed with his work and was trying to make up for lost time with his grandchildren.
Daniel's decision to share a photo from his time working alongside his father offers a quiet tribute without explaining their private relationship.
Three years after Stewart publicly discussed the pain surrounding his family life, the image gives readers another piece of the complicated story without claiming more than the photograph itself reveals.