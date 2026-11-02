Inside Patrick Stewart's Estranged Relationship With Son Daniel — After He Pays Tribute to Father Following 'Ster Trek' Legend's Death

Patrick Stewart's son Daniel Stewart shared a rare photo of the father and son following the actor's death at 86, offering a glimpse into their relationship after Stewart had publicly spoken about the distance between them.

Daniel posted the throwback image on X on October 29, one day after Stewart died at his Los Angeles home.

The photograph shows Daniel carrying his father on his back as they smile together, with no written caption accompanying the post. The image was taken during their 2001 stage production of Johnson Over Jordan at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds.

Stewart's death was announced on October 29. His spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, said the actor had experienced a "brief and poignant journey" with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.