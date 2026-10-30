EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Used Acting to 'Escape' From Abusive Father and 'Chaotic' Household — as 'X-Men' Star Found His 'Safe Place' in Craft
Oct. 30 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
In the years before his passing, Patrick Stewart got vulnerable about being raised in poverty and experiencing a violent home, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor, born in 1940, grew up in Yorkshire, England, with two older brothers, his mother Gladys, and his father Alfred, who was a British soldier suffering from PTSD. He died at age 86 on October 28 in his Los Angeles home after "a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia," according to spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak.
Acting Was Patrick Stewart's Escape From Reality
He previously revealed to a publication that he knew exactly how to expect his father's attacks against his mother, in which he would get between them to intervene, but was never struck. But when he discovered acting, particularly the beauty of the stage, he had the perfect means of escape, finding refuge in the craft.
"The stage was a far safer place for me than anything I had to live through at home," he said. "I could be someone else, in another place, in another time. However, whenever the role called for anger, fury, or the expression of murderous impulses, I was always afraid of what I might unleash if I surrendered myself to those feelings."
Stewart went on to become a classically trained actor who, after joining Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company, became deeply intertwined with the author's work. He's claimed that if people didn't attend or tune into the BBC, they wouldn't know who he was. "All I wanted to do was Shakespeare," he said.
"These other things that happened were just flukes. I don't look for them. Never have."
Patrick Stewart Shot To Fame at Age 47
Stewart became a household name with his role as Captain Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, reprising his role many times in films and a revival series. He continued his sci-fi success with his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, as well as other Marvel movies. He got globally recognized for his work in the arts, going on to win two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award, and get knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.
In Bush Novak's statement regarding his death, she wrote, "He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace."
His Father's Abuse Against His Mother Left a Lasting Impact
While his alcoholic father was not abusive to his sons, the dark energy from his abuse against their mother lingered around the house. His instinct was to protect her, saying he would do anything to help keep her safe, despite still admiring and respecting his dad.
"As a child I witnessed his repeated violence against my mother, and the terror and misery he caused was such that, if I felt I could have succeeded, I would have killed him," he penned in a publication. "Imagine living in an environment of emotional unpredictability, danger and humiliation week after week, year after year, from the age of seven."
The experience left him isolated, feeling helpless that no other adult came to their aid. He called what his father did acts of male irresponsibility, calling the violence a willing decision he made. He had to learn to overcome the lessons of his father later on in life.
"I needed someone else to take over and tell me everything was going to be all right and that it wasn't my fault. I wanted the anger to go away and, while it stayed, I felt responsible," he wrote. "The sense of guilt and loneliness provoked by domestic violence is tainting–and lasting. No one came, but everyone knew."
Patrick Stewart Became an Advocate for Domestic Violence
Stewart became heavily involved in bringing attention to domestic violence awareness, supporting victims to become more open to sharing their experiences to make others feel seen. In 2007, he became a patron of Refuge, the UK's biggest domestic violence charity. "Thanks to Refuge's tireless campaigning, attitudes have changed. Police tactics have improved, and most men are no longer able to get away with beating women," Stewart said.
He was also featured in the 2024 documentary Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, in which Queen Camila spoke to domestic abuse survivors, aiming to give them a voice. In the film, he described his childhood experiences, remarking on specific memories of his brother stepping in between their parents and how they would listen to their father yell. He called them experts in being able to predict the violence.
"Domestic violence was something that people never spoke about. And so I never told anyone. I kept it all to myself. It was locked inside me, and I felt shame," he said.