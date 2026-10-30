EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Stewart's Used Acting to 'Escape' From Abusive Father and 'Chaotic' Household — as 'X-Men' Star Found His 'Safe Place' in Craft

He previously revealed to a publication that he knew exactly how to expect his father's attacks against his mother, in which he would get between them to intervene, but was never struck. But when he discovered acting, particularly the beauty of the stage, he had the perfect means of escape, finding refuge in the craft.

"The stage was a far safer place for me than anything I had to live through at home," he said. "I could be someone else, in another place, in another time. However, whenever the role called for anger, fury, or the expression of murderous impulses, I was always afraid of what I might unleash if I surrendered myself to those feelings."

Stewart went on to become a classically trained actor who, after joining Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company, became deeply intertwined with the author's work. He's claimed that if people didn't attend or tune into the BBC, they wouldn't know who he was. "All I wanted to do was Shakespeare," he said.

"These other things that happened were just flukes. I don't look for them. Never have."