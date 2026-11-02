Michael Douglas Claims Jack Nicholson Has 'Disappeared' as He Gives Rare Update on Iconic Actor 16 Years After His Final Film

When reporters asked Douglas how his longtime friend was doing at an event promoting his memoir, One Helluva Ride, he said, "He’s not working any more. He’s well. He has disappeared. I know that."

He added he would've liked to act with his friend more.

"I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand," the 82-year-old shared.