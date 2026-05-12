EXCLUSIVE: Jack's Comeback — Radar Reveals Jack Nicholson's Secret Plot to Return to Big Screen at 90

"Lately Jack seems to be warming to the idea," added the source. "He doesn't have the energy he used to have so he's not going to be up for late-night shoots or early morning call times, but the feeling among his inner circle is that he would actually really do well being back on set."

His old pal James L. Brooks, 85, who directed Jack in 'How Do You Know', Broadcast News and in his Oscar-winning roles in 'Terms of Endearment' and 'As Good as It Gets', is sure he's up for an encore.

"I mean, he's gotten scripts, he's reading them, and I'm sure we'll be seeing them," Brooks said of the man he's dubbed "the greatest actor of the generation."