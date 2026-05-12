EXCLUSIVE: Jack's Comeback — Radar Reveals Jack Nicholson's Secret Plot to Return to Big Screen at 90
May 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson just celebrated his 89th birthday, but RadarOnline.com can reveal that age isn't slowing him down – in fact, buzz is growing that he's up for at least one more major role on the big screen!
"A lot of his old Hollywood agents and friends have been trying to get him to agree to take on another project for one last hurrah," said an insider. "They all feel like he still has something to offer" – even though it's been over 15 years since his last role, in the 2010 rom-com 'How Do You Know', opposite Reese Witherspoon.
Jack's 'Warming Up To The Idea'
"Lately Jack seems to be warming to the idea," added the source. "He doesn't have the energy he used to have so he's not going to be up for late-night shoots or early morning call times, but the feeling among his inner circle is that he would actually really do well being back on set."
His old pal James L. Brooks, 85, who directed Jack in 'How Do You Know', Broadcast News and in his Oscar-winning roles in 'Terms of Endearment' and 'As Good as It Gets', is sure he's up for an encore.
"I mean, he's gotten scripts, he's reading them, and I'm sure we'll be seeing them," Brooks said of the man he's dubbed "the greatest actor of the generation."
Jack Nicholson Still Going Strong
Sources close to the Shining star report he's still in relatively good health.
And even though he rarely leaves the house, "it's not like he needs to be a shut-in!" dished the insider.
The 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Oscar winner's daughter Lorraine [Nicholson] posted a photo on Instagram of her father celebrating his 89th birthday with pal and neighbor Joni Mitchell.
Jack, who has six children with five women, shared actress Lorraine and actor son Ray [Nicholson] with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Broussard.
Receiving Family Support
"His kids are very supportive of the idea too, especially Ray, who would love the chance to do a movie with his dad," said the insider.
"Family is everything to Jack – he's very close to his kids and they've really shown up for him in his later years," said the source.
"He says all the time how lucky he is that they're not too busy for him."