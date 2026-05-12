EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Birthday Panic Attacks — Tortured Icon is Gripped With Terror for Son as She Turns 80

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police said Allman, 49, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., on Feb. 27.

He was released on personal recognizance, but was arrested days later after allegedly breaking into a stranger's home in Windham, N.H.

After that, Elijah – whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman – was detained in a psychiatric facility. But sources said he will enter a residential treatment program for mental health concerns and substance use disorders.

In a Los Angeles court filing, Cher had sought a temporary conservator for her son, who she described as "gravely disabled" and experiencing "severe mental health and addiction issues." But the bid was denied by a judge – two years after she'd voluntarily dismissed her first conservatorship attempt.