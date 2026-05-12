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EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Birthday Panic Attacks — Tortured Icon is Gripped With Terror for Son as She Turns 80

Cher's birthday panic attacks have intensified as the music icon worried deeply about her son.
Source: MEGA

Cher's birthday panic attacks have intensified as the music icon worried deeply about her son.

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May 12 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman is slated to stand trial on June 16 over accusations that he caused a ruckus at a New Hampshire prep school, and sources told RadarOnline.com concern for the troubled addict – and fears over what he might say on the stand – have ruined his famous mom's upcoming 80th birthday and newlywed brother Chaz Bono's honeymoon phase.

"Cher is beside herself with worry over Elijah," an insider said. "She's doing her best to keep positive and not get totally sucked down into the hell he's created for himself, but it's very hard."

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Arrest Chaos Sparks Fresh Fears

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Elijah Blue Allman is set to stand trial in New Hampshire following his arrest over an alleged disturbance at St. Paul's School.
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman is set to stand trial in New Hampshire following his arrest over an alleged disturbance at St. Paul's School.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, police said Allman, 49, was charged with simple assault, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., on Feb. 27.

He was released on personal recognizance, but was arrested days later after allegedly breaking into a stranger's home in Windham, N.H.

After that, Elijah – whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman – was detained in a psychiatric facility. But sources said he will enter a residential treatment program for mental health concerns and substance use disorders.

In a Los Angeles court filing, Cher had sought a temporary conservator for her son, who she described as "gravely disabled" and experiencing "severe mental health and addiction issues." But the bid was denied by a judge – two years after she'd voluntarily dismissed her first conservatorship attempt.

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Elijah’s Fury Toward Cher

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Cher's denied conservatorship bid for Allman allegedly deepened tensions between the singer and her son.
Source: MEGA

Cher's denied conservatorship bid for Allman allegedly deepened tensions between the singer and her son.

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"Elijah is disappointed, but not surprised, by this latest attempt to gain control over his finances," his lawyer Avi Levy said.

Speaking of the Deadsy frontman and his Moonstruck star mom, the insider noted: "He's clearly in a very bad way, and the worst part is he's so angry with her. He's made her the enemy. She's only trying to get a conservatorship because she believes he will kill himself with drugs if she doesn't step in, but he doesn't see it that way. He's vowed to tear her to shreds when he takes the stand for his trial.

"He's so angry he wants to use any platform he can to hit out at his mom."

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Cher Crushed by Family Turmoil

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Sources said Alexander 'AE' Edwards is concerned about Cher as Allman's legal troubles continue.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Sources said Alexander 'AE' Edwards is concerned about Cher as Allman's legal troubles continue.

The source shared Cher's beau, Alexander "AE" Edwards, can't even get a smile out of her as "she's so down" and added the stress has also taken a "real toll" on half-sibling Bono, 57, who wed longtime love Shara Blue in March.

The insider added: "Chaz is supposed to be in the happiest time of his life, and instead, he's worried sick about Elijah."

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