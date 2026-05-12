EXCLUSIVE: Shirley MacLaine's Changing Face Over the Decades Revealed as Aging Star, 92, Makes Latest Shocking Public Appearance
May 12 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Aging Shirley MacLaine looked drastically different on her latest Hollywood outing – with her once flawless face appearing badly misshapen and laced with bumps and pockmarks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The one-time Hollywood siren carried the weight of all of her 92 years, with eyewitnesses saying she relied heavily on the support of a handler to navigate her way.
Doctors Sound Alarm Over Appearance
Most glaring were the blemishes that seemingly swallowed her cheeks and chin – which one doctor insists is the result of the collagen in her face shriveling up – leaving her looking virtually unrecognizable.
"It's deeply pronounced and the result of subcutaneous tissue," said New York's Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated MacLaine. "The collagen becomes dust and turns into particles that can be recognized externally and that's what you're seeing here."
Fischer explained the supportive tissue beneath the skin becomes fragmented and shapeless, taking away the defining features of some people's looks after they reach a certain age.
"The collagen then collects in odd formations and obeys the laws of gravity in often unattractive patterns – as you can see in Shirley's cheeks and chin," Fischer added.
Experts Fear Changes Will Worsen
Despite her age, the still-working actress can be seen enjoying herself at her favorite Malibu restaurant and was recently seen in 2022's 'American Dreamer' and, on TV, in 'Only Murders in the Building' the same year.
Fischer said MacLaine can address the blemishes on her once-smooth skin with collagen to gain a more youthful appearance – but that in time, even that may not work as collagen tissue continues to disintegrate.