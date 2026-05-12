EXCLUSIVE: Shirley MacLaine's Changing Face Over the Decades Revealed as Aging Star, 92, Makes Latest Shocking Public Appearance

Most glaring were the blemishes that seemingly swallowed her cheeks and chin – which one doctor insists is the result of the collagen in her face shriveling up – leaving her looking virtually unrecognizable.

"It's deeply pronounced and the result of subcutaneous tissue," said New York's Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated MacLaine. "The collagen becomes dust and turns into particles that can be recognized externally and that's what you're seeing here."

Fischer explained the supportive tissue beneath the skin becomes fragmented and shapeless, taking away the defining features of some people's looks after they reach a certain age.

"The collagen then collects in odd formations and obeys the laws of gravity in often unattractive patterns – as you can see in Shirley's cheeks and chin," Fischer added.