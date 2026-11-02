Candice Swanepoel Sparks Tom Brady Engagement Rumors With Mysterious Ring on Wedding Finger

Victoria's Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel has sparked engagement speculation after she was photographed wearing a chunky gold band on her left ring finger amid reports that she has been dating retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Swanepoel, 38, was photographed in the Miami area on Friday, Oct. 30, wearing black leggings, a black tank top and a baseball cap.

The ring immediately drew attention, but neither Swanepoel nor Brady, 49, has confirmed an engagement or publicly addressed their reported relationship.

The jewelry sighting comes just days after reports surfaced that Swanepoel and Brady have been seeing each other for several months.

The pair have reportedly kept their time together private, making the ring one of the latest details to fuel speculation about where their relationship stands.