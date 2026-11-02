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Home > Celebrity > Candice Swanepoel

Candice Swanepoel Sparks Tom Brady Engagement Rumors With Mysterious Ring on Wedding Finger

Candice Swanepoel’s Mystery Ring Fuels Tom Brady Engagement Rumors
Source: @ MEGA

The supermodel wore a thick gold band on her left ring finger.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

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Victoria's Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel has sparked engagement speculation after she was photographed wearing a chunky gold band on her left ring finger amid reports that she has been dating retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Swanepoel, 38, was photographed in the Miami area on Friday, Oct. 30, wearing black leggings, a black tank top and a baseball cap.

The ring immediately drew attention, but neither Swanepoel nor Brady, 49, has confirmed an engagement or publicly addressed their reported relationship.

The jewelry sighting comes just days after reports surfaced that Swanepoel and Brady have been seeing each other for several months.

The pair have reportedly kept their time together private, making the ring one of the latest details to fuel speculation about where their relationship stands.

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Gold Band Draws Attention

Image Of Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady
Source: @ MEGA

Swanepoel also wore a gold pinky ring and bracelet.

Photos from Swanepoel's outing show a thick gold band on her left ring finger, along with additional gold jewelry.

While the placement is commonly associated with engagement and wedding rings, the photographs do not establish that the piece is an engagement ring.

Swanepoel was also reportedly seen entering the garage of a Miami-area office building associated with Brady.

TMZ reported that the pair had been meeting frequently at a nearby condominium, while sources previously claimed they began dating around June. Those reports have not been publicly confirmed by either star.

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Reports Describe A Low-Key Romance

Image Of Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady
Source: @ MEGA

Reports say Swanepoel and Tom Brady have been spending time together in Miami.

Recent media reports on Oct. 24 have said that Brady and Swanepoel had been dating "for a while."

People subsequently reported that the two have been seeing each other for months and that living in Miami has made it easier for them to spend time together privately.

A source previously told Page Six that Brady enjoys spending time with Swanepoel but is not looking to rush into another serious relationship. That report makes the engagement speculation surrounding the ring particularly unconfirmed.

Brady divorced supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

He shares two children with Bündchen and has a son with former partner Bridget Moynahan. Swanepoel shares two sons with her former fiancé, Hermann Nicoli.

Joan Smalls Friendship Reportedly Strained

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Image Of Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel
Source: @ MEGA

Sources described their reported romance as casual and developing slowly.

The reported romance has also been linked to speculation about Swanepoel's longtime friendship with fellow Victoria's Secret model Joan Smalls.

Us Weekly reported that Smalls and Brady had previously been seeing each other on and off, although another source disputed that they had officially dated.

Smalls fueled speculation with social media activity that appeared to reference a falling-out, including comments about "girl code" and "backstabbers." However, those posts did not establish the reason for any reported rift.

Swanepoel's representative, Amanda Ruisi, addressed the speculation on Oct. 28, saying, "Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children."

The representative added that Swanepoel and Smalls "share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect."

For now, the gold band remains unexplained. There has been no engagement announcement from Swanepoel or Brady, and the ring alone does not confirm that the reported romance has progressed to marriage plans.

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